Tommy Morrison’s heavyweight banger of a son to fight ex-NFL linebacker

November 26th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Son of legend Tommy Morrison, heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison, is ready to show the boxing world how far his mighty fists could take him on December 2nd.

The offspring of former heavyweight world champion will feature on TrillerVerz IV “Night of Heavyweights’ at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Lippe is the co-featured scheduled ten-rounder of a series of undefeated heavyweights. The knockout artist, 18-0 with 17 KOs, has an impressive knockout ratio, touching 95 percent.

The Tulsa, OK native faces former NFL Linebacker Mike Balogun (17-0, 13 KOs), Upper Marlboro, MD.

Well-known in the sport as the son of former Heavyweight World Champion Tommy Morrison, Lippe-Morrison is famous for his stunning knockouts.

He has built a considerable following since turning professional in 2014.

On August 14, 2021, Lippe-Morrison saw his most recent action, a dominant victory over Don Haynesworth.

A college football standout for the Oklahoma Sooners before playing for six teams in the NFL, Balogun also turned professional in 2014.

In his first start this year, he knocked out Keith Barr on April 10, 2021, in Vero Beach, FL.

TRILLERVERZ IV

Cassius ‘C.O.G.’Chaney, (21-0, 14 KOs), of New London, CT tops the bill. He clashes with the Bronx, NY native ‘Gentleman’ George Arias (16-0, 7 KOs).

In a WBC Female Heavyweight World Title bout, Hannah ‘La Amazona Black’ Gabriels, (21-2-1, 12 KO’s), of Alajuela, Costa Rica, defends her title for the first time against undefeated contender Danielle Perkins (3-0, 1 KO), of Houston, TX over ten-rounds.

Fighting in an eight-round heavyweight scrap, Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest, (26-4-1, 20 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY battles Joe ‘Louis’ Jones, (12-4, 9 KOs), of Jersey City, NJ.

TrillerVerz IV will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month.

Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center has a location at 311 W. 34th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues.

Tickets online at Ticketmaster / Triller Fight Club. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Following the fights at 9:00 p.m. ET, the TrillerVerz IV broadcast will switch to Los Angeles for the VERZUZ battle.