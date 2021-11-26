Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight closing in on shocking return

November 26th, 2021

Boxing’s most controversial heavyweight fighter will soon be gracing a ring again despite calls for the former contender to get banned for life.

Jarrell Miller stood on top of the world in 2019 when about to challenge Anthony Joshua for the unified heavyweight crown. Many believe that on June 1st of that year at Madison Square Garden in New York, the ‘Big Baby’ would have gotten crowned heavyweight champion of the world – if he’d done things the right way.

As it turned out, Miller tested positive for no less than four banned substances and got thrown out of the fight. Weeks later, Andy Ruiz Jr. took his place and knocked AJ around the ring until the referee saved him from a surefire KO.

It wasn’t the first time Miller got flagged for a banned substance either or the last, leading to calls for him never to be able to return.

Even more amazingly, Miller served an initial exile from that debacle. Miller was then lined up for a summer return in July 2020 and was due to face Jerry Forrest.

The confirmation came after his team successfully appealed to reduce his time served.

A short time before the fight, Miller popped dirty again, and boxing fans held their breath that the fighter would get banned for like as an example.

But boxing being boxing, Miller was handed a two-year suspension and allowed to compete again in the future. An awareness cause and more time away from boxing professionally were deemed punishment enough.

Now, Miller is training hard to make a shocking comeback from a suspension that will expire in the coming months.

Speaking to Fight Network previously, Miller reversed a decision to admit his guilt outright by saying:

“Did I take something for healing properties, for injuries?- Yes, I have. But to win a fight and during a training camp? No, I have never done that.

“Nobody can be more outraged than me. I’m the one that’s lost millions of dollars. I’m the one that’s had his career on the line,” he said.

HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDER

Promoter Dmitriy Salita refused to abandon a heavyweight contender he deems a future champion of the sport. It just remains to be seen whether this leopard has entirely changed his spots.

Expect an official announcement of Miller’s return to the top division ranks soon.

No doubt many will shake their head.

