Glory hunter Canelo ready to ‘bridge’ the gap to heavyweight in 2022?

November 26th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez is on the move to cruiserweight – that we know. The Mexican superstar is now just two steps from the ultimate boxing run to heavyweight glory.

As World Boxing News has suggested on many occasions and dating back to 2019, Canelo is more than capable of competing in the top division – opponent dependent.

Canelo has only recently campaigned in weight classes where he doesn’t have to worry about weight, always out-growing the division he competes.

Light-heavyweight against Sergey Kovalev was the first. The second came when Canelo shocked all at the WBC Convention by agreeing to face cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu.

Canelo will be outweighed by at least 15 pounds when Makabu defends his title next May.

If successful in shocking the world, the next predicted move for Canelo would be bridgerweight. It’s debated that Canelo would even put the 200-pound title on the line if he can take the green and gold strap from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s finest.

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Canelo and Reynoso would undoubtedly seek out further glory. And for both, that would mean a trip to the new bridgerweight limit.

World Boxing Council chiefs crowned their first champion earlier this year. That man, Oscar Rivas, was present at the recent WBC gettogether in Mexico City.

He spoke well, as the WBC explained: “Discussing the giant heavyweights, Oscar explained that until bridgerweight, it had been a fact of his professional life, always fighting against considerably larger opponents, relying on his skills and punching power to compensate.

“Plus dedication to total conditioning as well as guile and determination to see him through.

“Osar laughed and smiled. He remembered how his Trainer Marc Ramsey had berated and urged him to try even more than his best.

“When he fought Bryant Jennings, the motivation had encouraged him to win with a TKO in the twelfth and final round.

“He said Coaches will their fighters on and suffer even more than the man in the ring. This scenario is due to the urging stress of the situation.

“But he’s so grateful because it enabled him to show the world what he’s capable of when he digs really deep.”

Rivas is certainly a worthy champion. He would have made Canelo and Reynoso aware of his willingness to face the pound for pound king as his second fight of 2022.

Imagine Canelo moving up to cruiserweight and bridgerweight in the same year? – It could be a sensation.

