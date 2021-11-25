Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III up for Fight of the Year but no drama nod

November 25th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

The third heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder not surprisingly hits the nominations on the Fight of the Year list for 2021.

At the recent Convention, the World Boxing Council discussed their ‘Best of 2021’. Fury vs. Wilder III appears prominently on the honor roll.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

Tyson Fury, who stopped Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round of a thrilling fight, is also up for Fighter of the Year.

Fury also gets recognition for a Knockout of the Year contender.

But what is bemusing about the WBC roll call is that Fury vs. Wilder III doesn’t get nominated for ‘Dramatic Fight of the Year’ after such a phenomenal back and forth action contest.

Six bouts are up for this award, all great in their own right, but whether they topped Fury vs. Wilder for drama is debatable.

Take your picks from the list features below and vote on the WBC website.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL BEST OF 2021

Knockout of The Year

Oscar Valdez vs. Miguel Berchelt

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

Brandon Figueroa vs Luis Nery

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Saul Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

José Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas

Fight of The Year

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez II

José Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder

Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki

Saul Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

Dramatic Fight of The Year

Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez II

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño

Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki

Jermall Charlo vs Macias Montiel

Boxer of The Year

Saul Alvarez

Tyson Fury

Josh Taylor

Brandon Figueroa

Juan Francisco Estrada

Nonito Donaire

Knockout of The Year [Women]

Amanda Serrano vs Daniela Bermudez

Adelaida Ruiz vs. Nancy Franco De Alba

Kallia Kourouni vs. Dayanna Gonzalez (TKO)

Hannah Gabriels vs Martha Gaytan (TKO)

Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez (TKO)

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Terri Harper (TKO)

Fight of The Year [Women]

Ibeth Zamora vs Marlen Esparza

Lourdez Juarez vs. Diana Fernandez

Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Brækhus II

Jessica Gonzalez vs. Tatyana Zrazhevskaya

Jackie Nava vs Mariana Juarez

Boxer of The Year [Women]

Amanda Serrano

Chantelle Cameron

Jessica McCaskill

Claressa Shields

Katie Taylor

Lourdez Juarez

Trainer of The Year

Eddy Reynoso

Rachel Donaire

Derrick James

Marc Ramsay

Sugar Hill Steward

Teofimo Lopez Sr.

The revelation of the Year

Mauricio Lara

Joe Joyce

McWilliams Arroyo

Masamichi Yabuki

Brandon Figueroa

Frank Sanchez

Return of the Year

Nonito Donaire vs Oubaali

Jessica Gonzalez VS Tatyana Zrazhevskaya

Dante Jardon vs. Anthony Tomlinson

Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin

Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki

Prospect of the Year

Amircal Vidal

Elvis Rodriguez

Xander Zayas

Mark Magsayo

Edgar Berlanga

David Picasso

Event of the Year

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

Canelo vs. Caleb Plant

Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Brækhus II

WBC Cares Award

Saul Alvarez

Genaro Hernandez (Posthumously)

Ilunga Makabu

Tyson Fury

José Carlos Ramirez

Jessica McCaskill

Voting is open on the WBC website.

