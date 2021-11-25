Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III up for Fight of the Year but no drama nod
The third heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder not surprisingly hits the nominations on the Fight of the Year list for 2021.
At the recent Convention, the World Boxing Council discussed their ‘Best of 2021’. Fury vs. Wilder III appears prominently on the honor roll.
TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III
Tyson Fury, who stopped Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round of a thrilling fight, is also up for Fighter of the Year.
Fury also gets recognition for a Knockout of the Year contender.
But what is bemusing about the WBC roll call is that Fury vs. Wilder III doesn’t get nominated for ‘Dramatic Fight of the Year’ after such a phenomenal back and forth action contest.
Six bouts are up for this award, all great in their own right, but whether they topped Fury vs. Wilder for drama is debatable.
Take your picks from the list features below and vote on the WBC website.
WORLD BOXING COUNCIL BEST OF 2021
Knockout of The Year
Oscar Valdez vs. Miguel Berchelt
Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell
Brandon Figueroa vs Luis Nery
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder
Saul Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant
José Zepeda vs. Josue Vargas
Fight of The Year
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez II
José Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder
Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki
Saul Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant
Dramatic Fight of The Year
Mark Magsayo vs. Julio Ceja
Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez II
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño
Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki
Jermall Charlo vs Macias Montiel
Boxer of The Year
Saul Alvarez
Tyson Fury
Josh Taylor
Brandon Figueroa
Juan Francisco Estrada
Nonito Donaire
Knockout of The Year [Women]
Amanda Serrano vs Daniela Bermudez
Adelaida Ruiz vs. Nancy Franco De Alba
Kallia Kourouni vs. Dayanna Gonzalez (TKO)
Hannah Gabriels vs Martha Gaytan (TKO)
Chantelle Cameron vs Melissa Hernandez (TKO)
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Terri Harper (TKO)
Fight of The Year [Women]
Ibeth Zamora vs Marlen Esparza
Lourdez Juarez vs. Diana Fernandez
Chantelle Cameron vs. Mary McGee
Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Brækhus II
Jessica Gonzalez vs. Tatyana Zrazhevskaya
Jackie Nava vs Mariana Juarez
Boxer of The Year [Women]
Amanda Serrano
Chantelle Cameron
Jessica McCaskill
Claressa Shields
Katie Taylor
Lourdez Juarez
Trainer of The Year
Eddy Reynoso
Rachel Donaire
Derrick James
Marc Ramsay
Sugar Hill Steward
Teofimo Lopez Sr.
The revelation of the Year
Mauricio Lara
Joe Joyce
McWilliams Arroyo
Masamichi Yabuki
Brandon Figueroa
Frank Sanchez
Return of the Year
Nonito Donaire vs Oubaali
Jessica Gonzalez VS Tatyana Zrazhevskaya
Dante Jardon vs. Anthony Tomlinson
Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin
Oscar Rivas vs Ryan Rozicki
Prospect of the Year
Amircal Vidal
Elvis Rodriguez
Xander Zayas
Mark Magsayo
Edgar Berlanga
David Picasso
Event of the Year
Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell
Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III
Canelo vs. Caleb Plant
Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado
Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Brækhus II
WBC Cares Award
Saul Alvarez
Genaro Hernandez (Posthumously)
Ilunga Makabu
Tyson Fury
José Carlos Ramirez
Jessica McCaskill
Voting is open on the WBC website.