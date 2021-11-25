The awing instant Terence Crawford realized he may lose to Shawn Porter

November 25th, 2021

Terence Crawford got told just before the tenth round he was down on the scorecards. This instant caused a chain reaction that would result in his most pleasing victory to date.

In an extraordinary and awing moment from the Top Rank Epilogue of the clash with Shawn Porter, Crawford got informed of the news he might lose.

With the possibility of a scorecard defeat ringing in his ears, Crawford focused on the opposite corner. He went out there and stopped Porter 81 stunning seconds later.

Although controversially halted, Crawford has given a loving father in Kenny Porter no option but to call it a day for his son. Without Crawford’s persistence, the eventually would never have come about at all.

Hats off to Crawford for taking the words on board which caused a chain reaction that brought about his most impressive win at welterweight.

The three-weight world ruler will now be aiming for a crack at Errol Spence in the coming months.

TERENCE CRAWFORD MOVES

Now ranked sixth in the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings, just behind Spence, who holds the better resume at the higher weights, Crawford will want that fight more than anything.

With Yordenis Ugas seemingly out of commission involved in an ordered World Boxing Association tournament, this gives time for both to negotiate the most significant Pay Per View fight of 2022 so far.

Ugas had initially agreed to face Spence in 2021, only to get told he must fight two mandatory challengers instead. The instruction is part of the ongoing efforts by the WBA to reduce all title belts to one per division.

Fight fans and media will be keeping their fingers crossed that Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford gets over the line.

