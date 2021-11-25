Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter PPV numbers reportedly fail to ignite

November 25th, 2021

This week, the guessing game erupted as several boxing people began to claim ‘sources’ told them the Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter Pay Per View numbers.

Despite those things being notoriously secret in the sport, especially when those figures don’t give a glowing reference, some believe they have the magic number.

If you take their word for it, depending on who you decide to go with, it could range from 130,000 to 250,000. Still, that’s not very good in regards to PPV in general.

It’s a definite bomb. And that’s especially compared to the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Canelo Alvarez.

And given Terence Crawford is 35 and an undefeated three-weight world champion, those numbers cannot justify the price paid by fans.

Now, as boxing stars of today have to be content with figures in the low hundred thousand, it could be time for promoters to rethink price.

Charging seventy or eighty bucks for Crawford, Andy Ruiz Jr. – or Errol Spence for that matter – is certainly not working.

A better idea might be to cap the prices at around forty or fifty bucks for the foreseeable future. If only to garner more respectable numbers.

That way, new and actual Pay Per View stars could be crowned, rather than continually bombing at the box office.

Crawford was getting billed by Top Rank as the number one fighter on the planet pre-fight. Therefore, why can’t he sell on PPV?

The answer is simple. The model, pricing, undercard action – alongside a lack of absolutely must-see fights – is just wrong.

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. SHAWN PORTER PPV NUMBERS

Top Rank, Showtime, and others have to go back to the drawing board unless they want to be disappointed with sales every time.

A quarter of a million, simply due to the past figures gained by Mayweather and Pacquiao, will never be enough.

Even when Pacquiao or Mayweather sold half a million, that would still get seen as a failure for them. But those in the know are well aware that selling 300,000 in this day and age is not a bad day at the office, though.

For Terence Crawford, though, he certainly has to be getting above and beyond that amount to justify his position.

Time for Crawford vs. Spence.

