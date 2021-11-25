Setback for Andrey Fedosov as bicep injury curbs return

November 25th, 2021

Amanda Westcot

Heavyweight contender Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) injured his bicep which will force him out of the December 2nd fight with Junior Wright, which was scheduled to take place at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and live on Triller.

The bout was scheduled to be contested for the USBA and WBO Global Heavyweight titles.

“Its unfortunate that I tore my bicep. I was so ready, and was looking forward to this fight. My manager Alex Vaysfeld and promoter Banner Promotions worked hard on making this fight. I will be back in February or March,” said Fedosov

“It’s disappointing that Andrey got hurt as I know how confident he was coming off his big win in April. It is just a small bump in the road as he will back in early 2022, and I speak on behalf of Banner Promotions and Newsboy Promotions that Andrey will be in-line for a major fight next year,” said Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions.