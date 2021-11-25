Jorge Linares back in the mix for a world title at lightweight

November 25th, 2021

Melina Pizano

Former pound-for-pound star Jorge Linares is back in line for a world title shot after the WBA ordered an eliminator fight to get negotiated.

Sending out notices on the fight this month, Linares will be pitted against Michel Rivera, provided both fighters agree.

The WBA information read: “The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the elimination fight for the lightweight title between Dominican Michel Rivera and Venezuelan Jorge Linares.

“The WBA sent the communication to both fighters’ teams. They have a period of 30 days, ending on December 17, 2021.

“Rule C.30 states that the WBA will order an elimination bout between the two highest-ranked available boxers in the ranking.

“In this case, Rivera is second-ranked. Linares is ranked third on the list.

PURSE SPLIT

“If both parties do not reach an agreement before the deadline, the WBA may order a purse bid. A split of 50% for each boxer.

“Rivera is one of the most promising Lightweight fighters and is undefeated in his career.

“At 23 years of age, “Zarza Ali” has defeated good opponents and wants to earn a title shot.

“The young Puerto Rican’s challenge will not be easy. He faces Linares, one of the most outstanding fighters in the division in recent years.

“Linares has been world champion in three categories.

“The “Golden Boy” is 36 years old and has enough experience to seek victory.”

Whoever comes out on top will be closer to a potential battle with Teofimo Lopez or George Kambosos.

