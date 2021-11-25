Heavyweight Trent Rawlins scores vicious one-punch first-round KO

November 25th, 2021

MarvNation Promotions delivered an exciting seven-fight boxing card on Saturday night in front of a full crowd at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif.

In the main event, heavyweight slugger Trent Rawlins (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Victoria, Australia scored a vicious one-punch knockout against Brazilian puncher Fernando Simoes (9-5, 9 KOs) at 1:13 of the very first round. The full event was streamed live on MarvNation’s official YouTube page.

“I felt great. We did what we needed to do,” said Rawlins. “I didn’t even break a sweat. The plan was to catch him with something, and we stuck to that game plan. He came to fight, but I caught him with the right hand and it was over. I’m an up-and-coming heavyweight. After four days of rest, I want to get back to work. I want to face the best.”

“Our event tonight was an excellent success,” said Marvin Rodriguez, CEO of MarvNation Promotions. “Trent Rawlins produced an exciting one-punch knockout to complete a full night of competitive fights. This was a sign of big things to come. We look forward to delivering more events like these in the coming year.”

Billed as “Revolution in the Sport of Kings,” the event also featured local rising prospects as well as live performances by comedian Jerry Garcia and DJ Susie De Los Santos. See below for full undercard results.

In the co-main event, Hector Perez (0-0-1) of Los Angeles, Calif. and Henry Mendez (0-5-2) of Wilmington, Calif. fought to a four-round majority draw in a super welterweight bout. Perez earned one scorecard of 39-37, but it was overruled by two scorecards of 37-37

Christian Robles (6-0, 2 KOs) of Lakewood, Calif. defeated Ernie Marquez (10-17-2, 3 KOs) of Fort Morgan, Colorado via unanimous decision in a four-round flyweight battle. Robles won with three scores of 40-36.

Andy Dominguez (4-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico beat Ivan Vasquez Santos (1-1-1) of San Ardo, Calif. via unanimous decision in a four-round flyweight clash. Dominguez won with two scores of 40-36 and one score of 39-37.

Luis Rubalcava (3-0, 1 KO) of Garden Grove, Calif. defeated Anel Dudo (1-2-0) of Aurora, Colorado via unanimous decision in a four-round super bantamweight fight. Rubalcava won with three scores of 40-36.

Juan Sanchez (1-0) of Buena Park, Calif. stopped Andy Lopez (0-2) of Paso Robles, Calif. in the second round of a four-round welterweight bout.

Oliver Galicia (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Garden Grove, Calif. beat Ryan Venable (2-8-0, 2 KOs) of Roanoke, Virginia via unanimous decision in a four-round super featherweight fight. Galicia won with two scores of 40-35 and one score of 39-36.