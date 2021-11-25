Floyd Mayweather era over as legend backs away from boxing further

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather has decided to back away from boxing even further after recently stating he won’t be heading back inside the ropes anytime soon.

At the recent WBC Convention, Mayweather confirmed he’s almost dropped training fighters from his list of priorities.

Previously, the five-weight world champion had stated he’s focusing on his property portfolio after extending his collection of skyscrapers.

Mayweather said about his decision to drop another involvement in the sport: “I’m not really training fighters. I’m just giving them pointers to help them out and to grow.

“With promotions, we’ve got Mayweather Promotions PBC. When it was my time in the limelight, I did what I had to do. Now I want to give back to the sport of boxing.

“I’m here to uplift fighters help fighters, and tell them you can do anything. You can be the best and break my record. Any day [in the future], it can happen.”

Mayweather was disinterested in talking about facing anyone else on his exceptional career of 50-0 and his YouTuber exhibition looking to be his last fight.

“I don’t want to talk about other fighters. If I don’t have anything good to say, I won’t say anything at all because these fighters paved the way for me to be where I’m at [today].

“I’m truly blessed, so I take off my hat to all the fighters who opened up the doors for me to be where I am today.

“It’s a little bit of everything. I always tell a fighter when he’s facing me [in sparring] you have to train. I’m going against you!”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RETIRED

Mayweather has faced Conor McGregor, Tenshin Nasukawa, and a YouTuber in his last three bouts. In the process, he was making nine figures in revenue.

It’s no wonder people still talk about the possibility of his returning once again when the numbers are so huge.

But this time, it looks as though Floyd Mayweather means it. And coming just months after rival Manny Pacquiao retired too, it truly is the end of an unprecedented era for boxing.

Between them, Mayweather and Pacquiao obliterated Pay Per View records. Only Canelo Alvarez can get anywhere near the pair’s achievements today.

