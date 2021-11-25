Famous boxers who love gambling

Boxing is one of the most loved sports. It is no surprise that many people are up and about gambling and putting wagers on most of their favourite players. While gambling in casinos may seem like a risk, especially when more significant amounts are staked, there’s no denying the thrill and adrenaline rush that comes with the activity.

Asides from the fact that there’s monetary gain in gambling, there’s also the fact that many people gamble as a mere hobby and just for the fun of it. In the history of Boxing, there are a few popular professional boxers who love gambling and have come to be known for it. Their energy and growth; competitive nature, constant want for victory, and the fact that they are well acquainted and immersed in the game only shows more reason why it as a hobby is a fun idea for them.

Some of these famous fighters who love betting include:

Floyd Mayweather Jr

One of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd is a boxer who enjoys betting and can easily be spotted in a casino hall. Not only that, but he raves about this interest on his social media pages; Facebook and Instagram.

One of his biggest escapades was before his fight against Conor McGregor, the boxer bet $400,000 that he would beat Connor Mcgregor in the fight. That wasn’t all. With other bets on that same night, Mayweather made a profit of up to $800,000. Because of his influence in the NBA and boxing betting market, Floyd has become a significant figure in the world of boxing and bets.

Evander Holyfield

This five-time heavyweight champion is another boxer who thoroughly enjoys gambling. During the course of his career, he had earned close to £ 150 million; although, Holyfield lost most of this money on gambling and funding a series of 3 expensive divorces.

However, he recovered and bounced back due to gambling. He indulges in multiple sports, including football and basketball, with Boxing as his favorite. Evander became world-famous after the fight with Tyson, where he beat him in a heavyweight duel which ended up with the latter biting out his ear and spitting it in the ring.

Evander Holyfield once won a huge sum of $827,272.73 after betting with $ 350,000. This was on a combination bet involving two games; Boxing and the other basketball.

Mike Tyson

He is known as one of the most aggressive fighters in the history of the sport, he is the subject of the ear-biting incident where he reported losing control of himself after losing the fight. Another former heavyweight world champion who would always indulge in gambling is Mike. He is known and loved by fans worldwide for his quirks.

His interests include gambling, especially the popular boxing sport, but he also enjoys online casino games. He also enjoys a regulated lottery. He is known as one heavy bettor and has probably caused some of his financial losses over the last 20 years, even though it’s nothing significant.

Manny Pacquiao

This is a Mayweather opponent who loves sports betting. Many are not aware of Pacquiao’s betting on sports, especially because, after a successful career in Boxing, he became a successful politician in the Philippines. This didn’t stop him, as you are likely to see him at a casino placing wagers on different sports like football, Boxing and even cockfighting. In 2011, a Sports Illustrated story was published where Pacquiao’s crazy bets and adventures were the focus. He had gone on several $ 100,000 trips to the Las Vegas poker tables. In another occurrence, he placed a whole $ 360,000 bet on one cockfight in the Philippines.

Manny has already built a reputation among the best casinos around the globe, even in both Macau and Australia.

Vinny Pazienza

Vinny is one of the boxers who didn’t find much luck regardless of his adoration of casino gambling. He got into debt and went at some point because of gambling games as he mismanaged his money. What started as an investment in the stock market awakened the gambler within him. But this led him to lose a lot of money in the future.

He is bold in his best as he would sometimes go as high as six figures. One of his favorites remains Boxing. But he also takes time to enjoy some online gambling.

Conclusion

There’s nothing wrong with having a healthy love for gambling and online casinos. These fighters, some of which were not mentioned, like George Kambosos Jnr, all have made a name in the world of Boxing. They have not only attained world fame but broke records. Their gambling has inspired lots of young fans, primarily because of the winnings they’ve been making. It is, however, essential to know when to stop if you find yourself starting and are developing an addiction or spending too much money placing bets. One rule is never to put in all your money. Try to play games with loose change. That way, if you lose, there’s no harm done.