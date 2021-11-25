Denys Berinchyk faces Isa Chaniev on Dec 18 in Ukraine

November 25th, 2021

WBO International Lightweight titleholder Denys Berinchyk (15-0-0, 9 KOs) will face ex-challenger for the title IBF title Isa Chaniev (15-3-0, 7 KOs) from Russia in main event of K2 PROMOTIONS show on December 18 in Terminal Brovary Ice Arena.

The show will be supported by PARIMATCH Ukraine (General Sponsor) and shown live on MEGOGO.

Denys already has 15 wins in 15 fights (9 by KO), got WBO Oriental Lightweight belt and is holding WBO International Lightweight title at the moment.

He is currently ranked #3 in WBO and #8 in IBF. Last time Berinchyk entered the ring in March of this year when he won over Chilean Jose Sanchez by TKO in 3rd round. After that, Denys tried his hand in bare-knuckle fights and KO’ed Russian star Artem Lobov.

29-year Isa Chaniev has turned pro on January 2015 and since that he fought 18 fights, got 15 wins (7 by KO), held IBF Inter-Continental, WBO International Lightweight and IBF Youth Super Feather titles.

In February 2019, Isa faced Loma’s upcoming opponent Richard Commey (Ghana) in IBF World Lightweight title bout, where Ghanaian won by TKO. In his last fight in July Chaniev brutally knocked out the undefeated prospect Nurtas Azhbenov from Kazakhstan.

Therefore, on December 18 it is going to be 12-round clash for the WBO International title, which belongs to Berinchyk. In case of win, Denys will strengthen his position in world rankings and get closer to World Championship. Currently Teofimo Lopez is prevailing in the division and waiting for the fight against George Cambosos on November 27.

The fightcard is going to be interesting and exciting, as a number of TOP Ukrainian fighters will step into the ring: WBO Oriental Jr.Middleweigth Champion Dmytro Mytrofanov (11-0-1, 5 KOs), WBC Asian Champion Vladyslav Sirenko (18-0, 15 KOs), Khuseyn Baysangurov (19-1-0, 17 KOs), Vasyl Chebotar (9- zero, three KOs), Oleksandr Spirko (20-0, 12 KOs) and others.