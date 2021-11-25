Badou Jack wants to face Canelo Alvarez in the Middle East at 200 pounds

November 25th, 2021

Badou Jack joined the ever-building queue to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs. Junior Makabu after the Mexican moved up in weight.

The former Super Middleweight, Light Heavyweight World Champion, and Global Philanthropist, who holds a record of 24-3-3, 14 KOs, is finalizing his preparations for his first campaign at Cruiserweight.

He has Canelo in his sights.

This weekend, ‘The Ripper’ goes up against Samuel Crossed (11-1-1, 7 KOs). The fight is scheduled to get shown on ESPN+.

It will be Jack’s first in the division with eyes set on a 3rd division world title.

“My main objective is to become a Three-Division World Champion, and it starts this Friday in Dubai,” said Jack.

“Samuel Crossed is the first person in my way of that goal. I trained hard and can’t wait to put on a show for my fans here in Dubai.”

“Badou has always wanted to fight in the UAE in front of his massive fan base there,” Badou Jack Promotions CEO Amer Abdallah stated.

“This is Badou’s first fight moving up, so after a successful initial bout God Willing, Badou will start targeting titleholders in the cruiserweight division.”

CANELO vs. BADOU JACK

Jack has been bestowed an honorary “Golden Visa” in the United Arab Emirates, given to celebrities, significant investors, and high-profile individuals.

“Dubai is my second home and I love it here,” Jack stated. “We are looking to make some big moves in the Middle East, and it’s been great so far.”

“We’ve had first-class treatment here in Dubai,” Head Coach Johnathon Banks said. “The preparation has been nothing short of amazing.”

With the recent news of Canelo Alvarez stepping up to Cruiserweight to challenge WBC Champion Ilunga Makabu, the possibility of a Canelo Alvarez vs. Badou Jack showdown is openly welcomed by Team Jack.

“Everything is possible. If that fight ever happened, we’d love to do that fight in the Middle East with our partners here,” Abdallah added.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.