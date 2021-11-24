The WBA heavyweight mess is finally heading for a solution

November 24th, 2021

The World Boxing Association heavyweight mess brought about by multiple champions being handed meaningless titles is closer to a resolution.

According to the letter handed to the promoters involved and obtained by WBN’s Dan Rafael, Manuel Charr and Trevor Bryan will have to reach an agreement to fight by next month.

Charr is the ‘Champion in Recess’ to Bryan’s ‘Regular’ title. The order came during a ridiculous situation when Charr failed to get clearance to enter the USA for a planned bout between the pair.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHANCE

Neither holds a crown of any significance, but they will fight it out for a future chance to challenge unified king Oleksandr Usyk.

Once that eventual Usyk fight gets over the line, both will no longer hold any title unless they take the crown from the formidable Ukrainian.

It’s a poor happening that could get completely out of hand. That was until the WBA scenario got stopped by media and fan pressure.

But in reality, neither are a champion at the moment in any true sense of the word.

CRUZ vs. ESQUIVEL

Meanwhile, Erika Cruz will have the opportunity to defend her title in front of her people on Friday.

The Mexican will fight in her homeland to face Melissa Esquivel in the first defense of her World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title.

The fight takes place at the International Convention Center of Puerto Vallarta.

Getting the belt was not easy for the native of Mexico City. She had to go to New York with many elements against her to face a legend like Jelena Mrdjenovich.

In the end, she was able to win despite the odds and got the belt.

Now, fighting at home is like a prize for “Dinamita,” a policeman by profession. The 31-year-old fighter is in the midst of a great run. Not only for being champion but for not having lost a fight since 2016 and for having become one of the most exciting fighters in the category.

Melissa Esquivel is a 27-year-old fighter who has a good record. She feels ready for this challenge, will try to spoil the champion’s party.

The fighter from Los Mochis will have her first opportunity for a world title and comes with a three-fight winning streak.

Cruz and Esquivel will meet at the weigh-in on Thursday. They will step into the ring on Friday.

The champion has a record of 13 wins, one loss, and three knockouts, while the challenger has 12 wins, one loss, one draw, and four knockouts.

