Timothy Bradley has ‘Terence Crawford all day long’ in Canelo fantasy fight

November 24th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Former world champion Timothy Bradley believes Terence Crawford is ahead of Canelo Alvarez as the best fighter on the planet.

Despite Canelo cleaning up at 168 pounds in eleven months and Crawford facing his first pound-for-pound opponent in seven years last weekend, Bradley would take ‘Bud’ to win if the pair competed in the same weight division.

As ESPN confirmed Canelo as the number one P4P fighter through their voting process, Bradley aired his views.

“I understand Canelo Alvarez won the undisputed super middleweight championship. But Crawford also won an undisputed championship at 140 pounds, so he matches Canelo there,” Bradley told ESPN.

“Alvarez has won titles in four different weight classes, Crawford has won titles in three different divisions, and he’s also undefeated.

“Since 2014, Crawford is 16-0 in title fights, with 13 KOs. He’s the most feared fighter in boxing. If he had the same opportunities as Canelo, it wouldn’t be any doubt. But the fact of the matter is that guys don’t want to fight Crawford.

“Whereas Canelo is the cash cow of boxing and everybody wants to share the ring with him because they can make a lot of money.

“When I look at both guys, you pick a weight class, both guys weigh the same, who would you put your money on, would you put your money on Crawford or Canelo?

“Who has more skill? Pound-for-pound, if both these guys, with their skill set, were to fight each other, I got Crawford all day long,” added the former two-weight ruler.

TERENCE CRAWFORD

World Boxing News has no doubts that Canelo is top of the pile right now. He’s some way above the number two in Oleksandr Usyk.

Crawford doesn’t have the names on his record, even with Porter, to topple Errol Spence. The unified champion has faced better opposition at 147.

Therefore, upon weighing up the last seven years, Terence Crawford cannot be placed above Errol Spence at 147. It’s a simple as that.

ESPN P4P Top 10:

1. CANELO ALVAREZ

Previous ranking: No. 1

2. TERENCE CRAWFORD

Previous ranking: No. 2

3. NAOYA INOUE

Previous ranking: No. 3

4. OLEKSANDR USYK

Previous ranking: No. 5

5. TYSON FURY

Previous ranking: No. 4

6. ERROL SPENCE JR.

Previous ranking: No. 6

7. TEOFIMO LOPEZ JR.

Previous ranking: No. 7

8. JOSH TAYLOR

Previous ranking: No. 8

9. VASILIY LOMACHENKO

Previous ranking: No. 9

10. JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA

Previous ranking: No. 10

WBN Pound for Pound Top 10:

#1 CANELO ALVAREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

#2 OLEKSANDR USYK

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

#3 TYSON FURY

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

#4 NAOYA INOUE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

#5 ERROL SPENCE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

#6 TERENCE CRAWFORD

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

#7 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

#8 JOSH TAYLOR

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

#9 NONITO DONAIRE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

#10 JUAN ESTRADA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.