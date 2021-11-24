Timothy Bradley has ‘Terence Crawford all day long’ in Canelo fantasy fight
Former world champion Timothy Bradley believes Terence Crawford is ahead of Canelo Alvarez as the best fighter on the planet.
Despite Canelo cleaning up at 168 pounds in eleven months and Crawford facing his first pound-for-pound opponent in seven years last weekend, Bradley would take ‘Bud’ to win if the pair competed in the same weight division.
As ESPN confirmed Canelo as the number one P4P fighter through their voting process, Bradley aired his views.
“I understand Canelo Alvarez won the undisputed super middleweight championship. But Crawford also won an undisputed championship at 140 pounds, so he matches Canelo there,” Bradley told ESPN.
“Alvarez has won titles in four different weight classes, Crawford has won titles in three different divisions, and he’s also undefeated.
“Since 2014, Crawford is 16-0 in title fights, with 13 KOs. He’s the most feared fighter in boxing. If he had the same opportunities as Canelo, it wouldn’t be any doubt. But the fact of the matter is that guys don’t want to fight Crawford.
“Whereas Canelo is the cash cow of boxing and everybody wants to share the ring with him because they can make a lot of money.
“When I look at both guys, you pick a weight class, both guys weigh the same, who would you put your money on, would you put your money on Crawford or Canelo?
“Who has more skill? Pound-for-pound, if both these guys, with their skill set, were to fight each other, I got Crawford all day long,” added the former two-weight ruler.
TERENCE CRAWFORD
World Boxing News has no doubts that Canelo is top of the pile right now. He’s some way above the number two in Oleksandr Usyk.
Crawford doesn’t have the names on his record, even with Porter, to topple Errol Spence. The unified champion has faced better opposition at 147.
Therefore, upon weighing up the last seven years, Terence Crawford cannot be placed above Errol Spence at 147. It’s a simple as that.
ESPN P4P Top 10:
1. CANELO ALVAREZ
Previous ranking: No. 1
2. TERENCE CRAWFORD
Previous ranking: No. 2
3. NAOYA INOUE
Previous ranking: No. 3
4. OLEKSANDR USYK
Previous ranking: No. 5
5. TYSON FURY
Previous ranking: No. 4
6. ERROL SPENCE JR.
Previous ranking: No. 6
7. TEOFIMO LOPEZ JR.
Previous ranking: No. 7
8. JOSH TAYLOR
Previous ranking: No. 8
9. VASILIY LOMACHENKO
Previous ranking: No. 9
10. JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA
Previous ranking: No. 10
WBN Pound for Pound Top 10:
#1 CANELO ALVAREZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 1
#2 OLEKSANDR USYK
RANKING IN JANUARY: 8
#3 TYSON FURY
RANKING IN JANUARY: 3
#4 NAOYA INOUE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 5
#5 ERROL SPENCE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 2
#6 TERENCE CRAWFORD
RANKING IN JANUARY: 6
#7 TEOFIMO LOPEZ
RANKING IN JANUARY: 4
#8 JOSH TAYLOR
RANKING IN JANUARY: 26
#9 NONITO DONAIRE
RANKING IN JANUARY: 30
#10 JUAN ESTRADA
RANKING IN JANUARY: 11