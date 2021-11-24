Teofimo Lopez launches astonishing attack on Team George Kambosos

November 24th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

The bad blood between Teofimo Lopez has warned George Kambosos Jr. continued this week as the pair closed in on their lightweight collision.

Not only do the fighters not like each other, but the fathers also don’t either – as proved when they went at it during fight week formalities.

Lopez fired a warning at the Australian challenger to his undisputed crown by saying, ‘God will humble him’ for disrespecting his family.

Defending his IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC franchise titles at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN, Lopez (16-0 12 KOs) will finally complete his mandatory – if successful.

It’s been a long time coming after Triller defaulted on a promised purse for Lopez.

He’s now ready to put his belts on the line ending a long-running saga. Two previous attempts to stage the fight had fallen through.

‘The Takeover’ has been out of the ring for over a year since beating Vasiliy Lomachenko. He’s champing at the bit after launching an astonishing verbal bashing at Kambosos and his team.

“The amount of disrespect from him, you disrespect my Mother? I told them, I warned him, his manager don’t talk about my family,” said Lopez.

“I said they can say anything else, talk s— about me, say I am a cockroach, an ant. But once you cross that line, that barrier; f— his manager Peter Kahn and f— George Kambosos Jr.

The 24-year-old is out to prove that he’s the new people’s champion following in the footsteps of the great Muhammad Ali. He says he’ll show that with a punishing KO win over ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ FOCUSED

“You have to know your place, and on Saturday, God is going to humble this man through me,” added Lopez.

“A lot of these people are so ambitious, and that’s OK, you have to be. But the thing is, sometimes you don’t get it because you probably won’t carry it the right way.

“You’re not going to be a people’s champ. You’re going to spend your money on yourself rather than giving back like a lot of fighters do.

“It’s all about being the people’s champ. Ali was the greatest of all time for those things. He made a strong, strong impact on the sport, so for George, I have no respect for him at all – at all.”

