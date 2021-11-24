Richard Riakporhe edges towards WBC cruiserweight title shot versus Makabu or Canelo

November 24th, 2021

Richard Riakporhe stopped Olanrewaju Durodola to secure the WBC Silver World Cruiserweight Championship and set himself up for a future world title fight.

The undefeated power-puncher delivered a statement performance by wiping out his experienced visitor inside five rounds.

Riakporhe is now the mandatory challenger to the WBC cruiserweight championship held by Ilunga Makabu – provided Makuba retains the belt against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Durodola was literally on the back foot just ten seconds into fight when he looked to the referee in indignation after being shoved across the ring by Riakporhe.

A 44-fight veteran who has faced world champions such as Makabu and Mairis Briedis and is known for having an iron chin, Durodola was wobbled more than once in the third and fourth rounds under siege from Riakporhe.

Knocked down by a left hook at the start of the fifth round, Durodola had just moments left: a follow-on barrage had the referee stepping in to end the fight.

As the newly-minted WBC Silver Cruiserweight title belt, which makes him mandatory challenger to the full title – once the fight between Makabu and Canelo is done.

Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto

Welterweight

Florian Marku extended his unbeaten record in front of thousands of his fellow Albanians, scoring a shutout victory over Jorick Luisetto over eight rounds.

His partisan fans created a wall of noise as their man made his way to the ring and thereafter cheered his every move with equal gusto.

Starting in southpaw but switching at will, Marku showed versatility and craftiness, highlighted by a clever double uppercut series he landed more than once.

The game Luisetto had not come to London to roll over and seemed buoyed by the hostile reception from the crowd.

He gave Marku more problems than ‘The Albanian King’ had perhaps been expecting, but as the fight rolled on Marku was firmly in control and by the fifth he felt comfortable showboating.

A finish eluded the Albanian but not for lack of trying; he gave his fans what they had come to see and they will turn up in equal force to follow the next step of his journey when he returns to the BOXXER ring in 2022.

Dan Azeez vs Hosea Burton

British Light-Heavyweight Title

Dan Azeez is the new British light-heavyweight champion, following a seventh-round stoppage of the game Hosea Burton.

Evenly-matched on paper, the fight paired the former British title holder and current English light-heavyweight champion.

Burton wanted to regain his former title while Azeez was set on adding it to his collection and taking his career to the next level. Significantly, both had also acknowledged pre-fight that this bout represented their last chance to secure a major career opportunity.

Tyson Fury, world heavyweight champion, was ringside to cheer his cousin Burton on, along with numerous other friends and cousins. It was not to be their kinsman’s night though, as Azeez edged ahead early on the fight and was generally successful in shutting down Burton’s ploys to take control.

Blood made an early appearance, Burton’s nose opening up in the first round after some well-placed Azeez activity, and Azeez maintained his advantage by going to the body and working closely to negate Burton’s height and reach advantage.

Firmly in control going into the sixth, Azeez was perhaps unlucky not to drop Burton with a leaping blow which staggered him into the ropes. In the next round, Azeez sealed the deal, crashing a right cross through Burton’s guard then unloading a relentless barrage which prompted an excellent stoppage call from the referee.

Nick Campbell vs Phil Williams

Heavyweight Bout

Nick Campbell is on a mission to become the first-ever Scotsman to win the British heavyweight title.

He took another step forward towards that historic goal tonight in London when he stopped Phil Williams in just three rounds to maintain his undefeated record and add another explosive finish to his growing highlight reel.

Campbell nearly had his man out of there in just 90 seconds, dropping him halfway through the first round with a brutal flurry, but Williams was able to beat the count and grit things out a little longer.

The end was inevitable though and it came in the third, Campbell’s steady working of the body drawing Williams’ arms down. A huge right hand found its home and Williams went down – and this time, stayed down.

Adam Azim vs Stu Greener

Lightweight Bout

Watching his brother Hassan make a winning pro debut, younger sibling Adam was pumped up to put on an equally impressive performance in his second pro outing and BOXXER debut and he delivered. Also multi-decorated as an amateur, Adam won ten national titles, a European title and the #1 spot in the youth amateur welterweight rankings.

Azim looked composed as took the centre of the ring against Stu Greener from the off and put on a punch perfect performance, favouring powerful uppercuts and body shots. Azim peppered Greener with shots, mixing from head to body and dropped Greener at the end of the first with a big right hand to the side of the head.

He recovered and went to his corner, but coming out for the second round Azim was looking to end things early and dropped Greener with another big right hand, he got up but the towel was thrown in by his corner. A sensational finish to the fight and the beginnings of a stellar pro career.

Mikael Lawal vs Leonardo Bruzzese

Cruiserweight

Big-hitting Mikael Lawal won in explosive style when he detonated a huge overhand right to flatten Leanardo Damian Bruzzese. It was the second back-to-back KO win for Shepherds Bush’s Lawal following his third round KO win over Benoit Huber last month. ‘Lethal’ Lawal hurt the Italy based Argentinian Bruzzese in the first round with a big uppercut that had him holding on.

In the second Lawal dropped Bruzzese with a left hook but he was up at the count of eight and again with an over hand right but was up against at eight. The third round saw give some back and take the fight to Bruzzese.

In the fourth Lawal was unloading heavy shots with Bruzzese in the corner but the tough South American stuck in there. Then in the fifth round Lawal landed his diamond shot that finally took out his man.

Hassan Azim def. Ivan Njegac (TKO R1 0:51)

Welterweight Bout

Amateur sensation Hassan Azim opened his pro account with a quick and stunning first round KO victory in his debut against Croatia’s Ivan.

The 6ft 1in welterweight from Slough, a former Team GB member and Bronze Medallist at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, Silver Medallist at the European Youth Championships and six-time National Champion, is feted as one of the best amateurs to turn pro in recent years.

Azim came out on the front foot and landed some good strong jabs to find his range. A few seconds later he landed an explosive right hook to floor Njegac, although he got up at nine the referee determined he was not able to continue and waved it off.

Natasha Jonas vs. Vaida Masiokaite

Lightweight Bout

Liverpool sensation Natasha Jonas made a successful return on her long awaited BOXXER debut with a points victory over Lithuania’s Vaida Masiokaite. Jonas was in total control as she worked her southpaw jab, took the centre of the ring and didn’t waste any punches.

The two-time world title challenger looked class as she stalked the tough Masionkaite. In the fifth round Jonas stepped it up and landed successive heavy shots on Masionkaite and focused on the body. Masionkaite kept fighting until the end, but Jonas’ was well ahead to win on the referee’s score card 59-55 and target a third world title shot in 2022.

Germaine Brown vs Ondrej Budera

Super-Middleweight Bout

Kingston’s Germaine Brown kicked off the show with an excellent display to outpoint the durable and seasoned Czech Republic’s Ondrej Budera 60-54 on the referee’s scorecard.

Brown was made to work by Budera and gave the Londoner little rest, but the well schooled Brown used his jab well, variety of punches and speed to get the decision. Brown maintained his unbeaten record to 11-0 and targets an English title challenge against the champion Charlie Schofield.

Full Results

Dan Azeez def. Hosea Burton (TKO, R7)

Vacant BBBofC British Light Heavy Title

Richard Riakporhe def. Olanrewaju Durodola (TKO, R5 0:36)

Vacant World Boxing Council Silver Cruiser Title

Florian Marku def. Jorick Luisetto (PTS, 8/8)

Welterweight Bout

Mikael Lawal vs Leonardo Damian Bruzzese (TKO R5)

Cruiserweight Bout

Adam Azim def. Stu Greener (TKO, R2)

Lightweight Bout

Natasha Jonas def. Vaida Masiokaite (PTS 6/6)

Lightweight Bout

Germaine Brown def. Ondrej Budera (PTS)

Super-Middleweight Bout

Nick Campbell def. Phil Williams (TKO, R3 2:00)

Heavyweight Bout

Hassan Azim def. Ivan Njegac (TKO R1)

Welterweight Bout