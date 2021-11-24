Cruiserweight, 2-0, promises to seal legendary status like Usyk and Holyfield

November 24th, 2021

Shaune Lee

Rising prospect, Najee Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), continues to turn heads as a professional, as he scored a dynamic second-round knockout last night, Friday, November 19, 2021, against Anthony Hollaway (3-1-2, 3 KOs).

The 4-round bout has the main event and took place at Buckhead Fight Club in Atlanta, GA, Lopez’ hometown, and was promoted by Garry Jonas of Pro Box Promotions.

“I’m coming fast and hard at cruiserweight. People will soon mention me with the likes of Usyk and Evander Holyfield,” said Najee Lopez after getting a knockout win that saw his opponent fall through the ropes.

“My team really expected to get more rounds out of this guy, but I knew I was going to stop him early,” Lopez continued. “I am humble, but I know what I want from the sport, and now it is just about getting there. The first step is winning, and the second is winning in good fashion. There is a lot of work to be done, but I’m ready for whatever my team has in store for me.”

Lopez, a former amateur who was a stand-out at the “Last Chance Olympic Qualifiers” in Oxnard, California, in 2019, turned heads at that event. Forgoing further endeavors into the amateur realm, Lopez turned pro, and is managed by Tim VanNewhouse.