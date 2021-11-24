Crawford admits ‘he didn’t really want to fight’ Porter – Errol Spence next?

November 24th, 2021

Friends on the outside but enemies on the inside of the ring, Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter, waged war on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Now, speculation turns to Errol Spence.

As the dust settles on their inevitable feud, all attention turns to boxing getting the one welterweight battle left to make – Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford.

There certainly won’t be the same feelings between the fighters as there was over the weekend.

Admitting he would have instead not faced Porter given any choice in the matter, Crawford spoke about their pre-fight friendship.

It’s a bond that they will pick up again with his ease now that their fight is over.

“I love him. Shawn Porter is a real good friend of mine. I didn’t really want to fight him,” admitted Crawford,

“We always said we would fight each other when the time was right, and I guess the time was right for this fight to happen.

“I tried to fight the other champions in the division, and that didn’t happen, so I went to the next best thing.”

Porter, to his credit, offered fans an insight into his feeling on a very swiftly put-together ‘Porter Way Podcast’ you can see below.

TERENCE CRAWFORD FUTURE

Now that the Porter victory, albeit a little controversially, is in the bag, Crawford can begin to think about becoming undisputed in another weight division.

Spence has to be next and could be a fight Crawford begins as favorite to win. Since being involved in a car wreck, Spence has had his injury problems.

The World Boxing Council cleared him at the recent Convention after an eye ailment ended his signed fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Yordenis Ugas stepped in to defeat Pacquiao. Now, Crawford has a backup option if Spence is unable to compete in the next six months.

ERROL SPENCE

Crawford’s real trouble is that Ugas and Spence are both signed to the same Premier Boxing Champions promotional outfit.

This scenario is where he could come unstuck in his pursuit of ‘The Truth’ and ultimate welterweight domination.

What Top Rank and PBC should do is keep up their excellent partnership of late. One that gave fans fights like Crawford vs. Porter and Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder.

A deal should be in the offing now that would see Spence, Crawford, and Ugas locked into a three-way competition.

Sadly, the WBA has already opened up a feud with Ugas over his participation in a mandatory tournament.

That is yet to get resolved. It could give Spence and Crawford no other options.

