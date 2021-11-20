Ryan Rozicki back at cruiserweight, gets top ten ranking

November 20th, 2021

John Ratchford

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is pleased to announce that the WBC has decided to rank Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki (13-1-0, 13KOs) of Sydney, Nova Scotia, as a top ten cruiserweight.

The decision is a direct result of Rozicki’s gutsy performance against Oscar Rivas (28-1-0, 19KOs) for the organization’s inaugural bridgerweight crown. WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán, WBC Vice President Mauro Betti, and NABF President Duane Ford all supported the decision.

“Honestly, it was like pulling teeth with the WBC committee,” explained Daniel Otter, Managing Director of TLP. “But they recognized the merit of Ryan’s performance against Rivas. With a little persistence, we were able to demonstrate that he deserves a top ten ranking. I feel like he should be in the top five after that performance, but he’ll show the world he belongs there soon enough.”

WBC Bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas also weighed in on Rozicki’s rating, telling the committee that, after spending twelve rounds in a ring with the Canadian, he believed Rozicki should be ranked the number one cruiserweight contender in the world. The WBC title is currently held by Ilunga Makabu of Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The question of Rozicki’s ranking became increasingly intriguing following news that undisputed super middleweight champion of the world Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is willing to face opposition up to and including cruiserweights. A match between Alvarez and Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight crown was announced at the same convention.

Rozicki returns to action on February 5, 2022, in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is a professional boxing promotional company based out of Ontario, Canada. Incorporated in 2016, TLP has established itself as a premier promotional company, recognized worldwide in the sport of professional boxing. TLP is also involved in fundraising for non-profit organizations both locally and abroad. For further information please visit www.threelionspromotions.com.