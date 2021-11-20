Gilberto Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez undercard swells

November 20th, 2021

San Antonio, Texas boxing fans will be treated to a night full of non-stop action as Luis Hernandez (21-1, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico, will face Rusian Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs) of Indio, CA as the main event of the Golden Boy Fight Night broadcast on December 18.

The fight featured as part of the undercard for Zurdo vs. Gonzalez is a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout set to air starting at 3:00 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch.

The main event of the night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio is headlined by light heavyweight superstar Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs). The duo will face off in a 12-round fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title eliminator, live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

Additional fights on the Golden Boy Fight Night card will feature two undefeated fighters, Victor Morales (15-0, 8KOs), of Vancouver, WA and Rudy Garcia (12-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA; who will put their records on the line in an 8-round featherweight fight.

In addition, rising welterweight star Raul Curiel (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico, is scheduled for a 10-round fight for the NABF Welterweight Title. His opponent will be announced shortly. Finally, opening up the event at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Nick Sullivan (4-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA, will face Erick Benitez (2-1, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico, in a 4-round lightweight event.

“December 18 will be a night of non-stop action in San Antonio, Texas,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are delighted to be bringing great fights featuring some of the rising stars of boxing. Most of these fighters are putting their undefeated records on the line to prove they are the best. That’s what I love about boxing: fighters willing to leave everything in the ring to prove they are the next big star of the sport.”

Tickets for Zurdo vs. Gonzalez will go on sale TODAY, Friday, November 19 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET, and are priced at $150, $75, $50, $35 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com or by using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile device.

Zurdo vs. Gonzalez is a 12-round fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title Eliminator presented by Golden Boy in association with Zurdo Promotions.

The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The fight will take place on Saturday, December 18, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.