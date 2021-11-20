Canelo confirms “50-50” Makabu cruiserweight challenge for May, 2022

November 20th, 2021

Pound for Pound number one Canelo Alvarez confirmed his clash with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga’ Junior’ Makabu will happen in May 2022.

The fight should get rubber-stamped for Las Vegas in the coming days when Canelo will aim to make history next spring.

If successful, the Mexican superstar will equal Floyd Mayweather’s feat of winning titles in five weight classes.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the WBC Convention, which was in Mexico City, he didn’t disappoint.

Two days earlier, Eddy Reynoso had stunned the Convention by formally requesting the WBC Board of Governors to allow the maestro of Guadalajara to fight imposing cruiserweight champion Ilunga Junior Makabu. They voted YES! It will be next May.

“I’m a brilliant fighter. I believe in my power and my skills, so this is why we’re going to try [for cruiserweight],” stated Canelo.

“It’s a great challenge and a question of twenty kilos. It’s a fifty-fifty challenge, but I feel powerful. I love challenges and making history.

“That’s why I’m here, and I like this challenge. We will see if it is the most difficult challenge of my career on that day!

CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPION

Makabu was also present to fire a warning at Canelo face-to-face.

Ilunga told the WBC: “Yes, I accept the fight. When I got this news from my manager and the President, I said WOW, this is something good.

“Canelo is the best boxer on the planet right now. So, I want to fight the best, and I accept, but there will be no catchweight for this fight.

“I think Canelo is making a big mistake, which he is going to regret. I’ll walk away with all the glory.

“Canelo wants to prove to people that he can do better than others, and I am quite prepared to let Canelo try for this dream. But I’ve got my also story to write down.

“Yes, this is boxing. I lost to Tony Bellew, but I came back. Now I’m telling you one hundred percent. I will knock out Canelo.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.