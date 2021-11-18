Terence Crawford ‘flipped the switch’ when Shawn Porter signed contract

November 18th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford flipped the switch from friend to foe as soon as Shawn Porter signed the contract for their welterweight fight.

‘Bud’ was all business as the fighters got fight week proceedings underway ahead of the weigh-in on Friday.

“Showtime” Shawn and Crawford didn’t need to hoot and holler to make their point.

The longtime acquaintances came up together in the amateur ranks in the late 2000s.

At the time, Porter outweighed Crawford by more than 30 pounds. More than a decade later, the welterweight stars are finally crossing paths.

Crawford is more than ready.

“I respect everything that Shawn does,” said the three-weight world champion.

“Shawn is athletic, he can box, he can bang, he can move around in the ring, he can cut corners and take angles.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that I don’t respect anything that he does. But I’m just going to say that I do a lot of things better than Shawn.

“I’m going to show him come Saturday.”

On their much-publicized friendship, Crawford added: “Once we signed that contract, the switch was already flipped.

“I can’t wait to go out there Saturday to display my talent and look good doing it.

“Until then, right now I’m just chilling, playing Call of Duty in the room by myself all day. I’ve been in the room all day isolating.”

A pound-for-pound star, Crawford will make the fifth defense of his WBO welterweight title against Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter full card:

ESPN+ PPV, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, Crawford’s WBO Welterweight World Title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds, IBF Middleweight Title Eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, Alimkhanuly’s WBC Continental Americas and WBO Global Middleweight Titles

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

ESPN2 & ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds, Dogboe’s NABF Featherweight Title

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight

ESPN APP (no paywall), 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight

Presented by Top Rank and TGB Promotions, Crawford-Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

