Shawn Porter calm ahead of welterweight storm versus Terence Crawford

November 18th, 2021

Mikey Williams

‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter is the epitome of relaxation ahead of what is a massive night of boxing on Saturday at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Porter, the younger of the two fighters at 34, faces a determined Terence Crawford, 35, for the WBO welterweight title.

Bidding for a third crown at the 147-pound limit, Porter is preparing the only way he knows how. By keeping himself calm and chilled ahead of the weigh-in.

The fighters will hit the scales this Friday at a media-only ceremony. Porter is already in a good place ahead of another head-to-head with Crawford.

“I don’t think there’s too much that I can say to Bud that’s going to change the way he thinks about himself and the outcome of this fight,” said Porter, a friend of Crawford’s, before they signed on the dotted line and became immediate enemies.

“He can’t look at me and say, ‘I’m going to beat your ass.’ I’m going to believe that, and he knows that. But he won’t dare to do it.

“I could say the same thing he said, and I believe it.

“Terence, you know better than I do that you’ve matured. I feel like people see your personality and your character right now more than they’ve ever seen.

“But I feel like I’m still correct in saying that when the wrong Tweet or Instagram post goes up, you can get upset.

“There are people you can get to, and there are people that you can’t get to [like that]. I’m one of those people that you can’t get to [like that].

“I got a feeling that you can get to him quicker on the microphone than you can in the ring. In the ring, he is solid, but there may be something posted or said that might affect him [during] the fight.

SHAWN PORTER CALM

“I’m relaxing. I’m drinking water and just biding my time. I am a showtime fighter. I can’t wait for showtime on ESPN+ PPV.

“I’m a really even-keeled type of guy. I like things to be easy, and fight week is always easy for me,” he concluded.

