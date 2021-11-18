‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

November 18th, 2021

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight.

“Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.

Team Zurdo and Golden Boy Promotions sent the World Boxing Association champion a legitimate contract offer, but Bivol is nowhere around.

Ramirez now has a clear path to his first world title shot in the light heavyweight division despite the frustration.

Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) has been matched against Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) on December 18 in San Antonio (TX) in the official eliminator to determine Bivol’s mandatory challenger.

This ruling means Bivol cannot run for long.

Speaking about his opportunity, Ramirez said: “I’m excited to end the year with this eliminator bout.

“This is the path I’ve been planning for now. I’m very humbled and honored to be in this position.

“The WBA is a great organization. I appreciate Mr. Gilberto Mendoza for allowing me to be in this position.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER RECORD

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has made it his misMayweather’sRamirez over Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 benchmark. He stated this fact upon Mayweather’srez to a contract.

Overhauling Mayweather’s feat would be unbelievable, of course, but it’s a world title that Ramirez needs to become a two-weight king.

And even Bivol expressed his desire to fight Ramirez before and after the latter knocked out Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) this past JulBoxing’snly, though, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn claimed that Bivol would instead fight John Ryder next month in the United Kingdom.

He added that Bivol would then target pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez at either 168 or 175 pounds.

Canelo is eyeing cruiserweight, so that is also a dead end.

The first Mexican to capture the world super-middleweight title before Canelo took them all, Ramirez has waited too long to risk his first world title opportunity in the 175-pound division.

Therefore, he must not look past the dangerous Gonzalez’ (21-3, 17 KOs). Ramirez and Gonzalez, respectively, are rated No. 3 and No. 4 by the WBA.

Their 12-round main event will headline a Golden Boy-promoted card to be streamed live on DAZN.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.