Two possible Deontay Wilder opponents fight on Jan 1 heavyweight PPV

November 18th, 2021

A former world champion on the WBN list of prospective opponents for Deontay Wilder’s comeback could now be off the menu until the late spring.

That’s due to former IBF champion Charles Martin agreeing to a Pay Per View battle with ex-Wilder rival Luis Ortiz on January 1, 2022.

Ortiz, stopped twice by Wilder in recent times, has the chance to put himself back in the heavyweight title picture.

The new year will kick off with a bang as Ortiz takes on Martin in a twelve-round IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

Five exciting heavyweight matchups take center stage on a jam-packed FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on New Year’s Day live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

One of them features another possible Wilder foe.

In the co-main event, unbeaten rising heavyweight star Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez will square off against Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron in a 10-round attraction.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Ortiz vs. Martin will also see heavyweight contenders Jonnie Rice and Michael Coffie battle in a 10-round rematch.

Plus, former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington in a 10-round showdown against Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen.

Finally, unbeaten Viktor Faust faces Iago Kiladze in a 10-round attraction to open the pay-per-view.

HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, stated: “Heavyweight boxing is always must-see.

“We’ll be kicking off the new year with nothing but titanic sluggers looking to impress in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdowns.

“This is a stacked lineup of fights available for fans at an affordable price of $39.99.

“Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin are both among the top of the heavyweight contender ladder. They will be able to solidify their position for a world title shot with a win on January 1.

“One of the most active rising heavyweights, Frank Sanchez, will return to action after a career-best victory in October. He has a brutal duel against Carlos Negron.

“With five fights in all, New Year’s day will be non-stop action with gargantuan duels taking place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.”

DEONTAY WILDER

Upon his return, Wilder got linked to facing Martin, Robert Helenius, Adam Kownacki, or Frank Sanchez.

Either winner from the two top bouts could be in the opposite corner to “The Bronze Bomber” next.

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions promote, go on sale Monday, November 22 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19, at 10 a.m. ET.