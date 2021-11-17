Terence Crawford likened to ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler ahead of 147 test

Mikey Williams

Any other time, former super-lightweight king Terence Crawford would be thanking the person comparing him to Marvin Hagler. But what do you do when it’s your upcoming opponent?

That’s the scenario unfolding this week as ‘Showtime’ Shawn Porter made the statement ahead of their welterweight clash.

Porter is drafted in on Saturday night to give Crawford the toughest test of his career. The pair collide for the WBO welterweight strap at the Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip.

Speaking about his 147 rival, Porter dropped in the name of the ‘Marvelous’ one, who – like Crawford – was an amazing specimen of a boxer.

“He’s got to dislike me. He’s got to be mad at me,” pointed out Porter to PressBoxPR.

“Terence Crawford is actually like Marvin Hagler. He’s got to dislike me. He’s got to be mad at me.

“For me, it really is an on and off switch. I understand that I have a job to do. But I understand that I don’t take that job lightly.

“I understand that I want to win, and I understand what winning takes. It would be different if I didn’t understand this sport, but this is the hurting business.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD CHANGE

He added: “No matter who it is across from, you gotta hurt them to win, and that’s what I’m going to do.

“I’ve noticed a change in Terence. I know him and know that’s what he’s got to do, so I respect it – to each his own.

“For me, as I said, I can be very cordial and get in the ring and do my job, no problem.”

Crawford faces his first real test of any kind since 2014. At the time, he enjoyed a career-best year when defeating Ricky Burns and Yuriorkis Gamboa at 135.

The accolades for ‘Bud’ come more from the belt perspective than his victories inside the ropes. That’s something he aims to rectify against Porter.

However, a big win over the two-time welterweight ruler would make a strong statement. It would add further kudos to his three-weight championships.

