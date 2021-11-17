Shinard Bunch signs long-term deal with Sampson Boxing

November 17th, 2021

Esther Lin

Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of talented super lightweight prospect Shinard Bunch to a long-term co-promotional contract.

Before turning professional in 2019, Bunch had over 400 amateur fights and was once ranked as high as #3 nationally as a decorated member of the USA National Team, alongside current world champions Errol Spence and Shakur Stevenson. The talented former Brooklynite relocated to Trenton, New Jersey at age 13, and is now trained by Chino Rivas, perhaps best known for his work with former world champions Tevin Farmer and Jason Sosa, at TKO Fitness in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Managed by Philadelphia-based boxing legend J. Russell Peltz and, along with Lewkowicz, co-promoted by Nedal Abuhamoud of Nedal Promotions, the 22-year-old Bunch (17-1-1, 15 KOs) announced himself as a serious threat to anyone in the world on July 23 of this year at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, where the supposed underdog Bunch fought to an impressive split draw with fellow prospect Janelson Figueroa Bocachica in a fight which many had Bunch winning handily. The scores were 97-93, 95-95 and 94-96 and the fight was televised nationally on ShoBox: The New Generation.

Bunch says he has total trust in his team and is looking forward to more chances to shine in the national spotlight.

“I just want to be great, honestly, and to be the best you have to have the right team in place,” said a happy Bunch of adding Lewkowicz to his squad. “I plan on being the best fighter in whatever weight class I’m in and this deal will definitely help me test my full potential.”

“I’ve done business with Sampson for close to 20 years and he’s a man of his word and that’s rare in this business,” said Peltz of the deal for his fighter with Lewkowicz. “I think we’re going to have fun together.”

Abuhamoud, maybe best known for his impressive work with rugged former contenders Kabary “The Egyptian Magician” Salem and Omar Sheika, echoes Bunch and Peltz’s excitement for the co-promotional deal. “I’ve done business with Sampson before and never had a problem,” said Abuhamoud. “He’s a great guy and we have good relationship. Even outside boxing we speak. You sign with another promoter; you have to talk to ten people to talk to him. Sampson doesn’t give you that kind of run around.”

Lewkowicz, who says he has a potential fight date in January for Bunch’s first under his co-promotional banner, likes what he sees in Bunch. Known for his ability to spot true fighting talent, Lewkowicz has no compunctions about matching Bunch with any other super lightweight in the world.

“Shinard Bunch is already one of the best in the world,” said Lewkowicz. “His team of Nedal and Russell Peltz and Chino Rivas have done an incredible job with him. I will help them find the fights they need to become world champion. Shinard Bunch has the talent to beat anyone in one of boxing’s best divisions. I am happy to be working with the next world champion at 140 lbs.”