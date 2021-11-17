Opinion: Jake Paul is a leech who couldn’t fit Mike Tyson’s groin protector

November 17th, 2021

Jake Paul is really something – but not in a good way. Now he’s targeting Mike Tyson and other legends in an attempt to tarnish legacies.

In my opinion, the sooner boxing gets rid of the leech, the better as the YouTuber continues to think he can fight.

The truth is, Jakey Boy, you can’t. You’d undoubtedly get whooped by the vast majority of decent-level fighters.

What you have going for you is a regular gym you can attend, a good PR team, and millions of social media followers.

The trouble is, you think that gives you the right to call yourself a professional boxer without fighting an actual pro. And now, because you are fighting a novice in Tommy Fury, you’re giving it Billy Big Bollocks in the media.

My mind gets truly blown with every interview he does.

In his latest outburst, Paul claimed to be a boxing god. But anyone with a smidgeon of boxing knowledge would know that isn’t the case. In fact, on the boxing food chain, Jake Paul and his brother are scraping the bottom of the barrel for scraps.

They might have the social media power to earn money. But one thing they both can’t buy is any respect in boxing or class.

MIKE TYSON

Jake stated his case for being the worst of the two talentless siblings when he said the following to Bleacher Report.

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period. The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys.

“They’ve all said what I’m doing for boxing is a breath of fresh air.”

Paul even claims to have won over the fans. However, he clearly doesn’t read boxing forums or any boxing media with a heartbeat.

“I think that debate started about a year ago. Is Jake Paul good for boxing? I have silenced that,” he pointed out.

“I don’t think there’s anybody on the other side of the equation who thinks I’m bad for boxing.”

Er, Jake – you’ve got plenty, son. Have a look around you and ask those who don’t say “YES” to you all of the time.

Boxing has a long history of champions giving back to communities, Mike Tyson included. Therefore, our sport is notorious for weekly toy drives, cancer hospital visits, and more.

But Jake Paul thinks he’s started all of that and is now the king of Christmas for charitable donations to gyms.

“I have a foundation where we give boxing gloves to as many kids as possible. We’re going around renovating boxing gyms, getting the young kids inspired to box.

“I think this sport needed that revival,” he added.

Excuse me while I vomit. You couldn’t fit Mike Tyson’s groin protector.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.