Hollywood Fight Nights returns on Dec 10 at Montebello Country Club

November 17th, 2021

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions returns with its acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series on Friday, December 10 at the Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club.

Advance tickets starting at $150 (VIP Ringside), $100 (Preferred Seating) and $80 (General Admission Seating), are on-sale online at Hollywood Fight Nights / Seating.

The Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. PT. For more information on the venue please visit www.QuietCannon.com.

Among the top Southern California rising stars appearing in separate bouts on the big card are Undefeated Junior Lightweight Adrian ‘Bam Bam’ Corona, (8-0, 2 KOs), of Rialto, CA, trained by the legendary Ben Lira and Heavy-Handed Cruiserweight Marco Deckmann, (6-1, 5 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA who is guided by Hall of Fame Trainer, Freddie Roach in addition to Undefeated Junior Lightweight Eric Mondragon, (4-0-1, 2 KOs), of Maywood, CA and Undefeated Lightweight Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (2-0, 2 KOs), of Rialto, CA.

Also featured on the card are Highly Regarded Irish Amateur Standout, Pro Debuting Junior Middleweight Callum Walsh of Riverside, CA, Undefeated Middleweight Eric Priest, (5-0), Pro Debuting Junior Lightweight Raul Chavez and Undefeated Featherweight Darilai Kuchmenou, (2-0). Callum Walsh is also trained by Freddie Roach.