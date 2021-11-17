Errol Spence Jr. cleared to fight as WBC name mandatory challengers

November 17th, 2021

@errolspencejr

The World Boxing Council Convention took center stage as the list of mandatory contenders got confirmed, including clearance for Errol Spence to fight.

As the WBC revealed information for every champion in each division, welterweight ruler Spence can now fight on after an eye injury.

At heavyweight, we all know by now that Dillian Whyte missed out on a fight with Tyson Fury due to his legal push against the WBC.

The rest of the 17 classes on the WBC belt roster followed suit on the day.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

Mandatories:

Heavyweight: Dillian Whyte is mandatory but has taken legal action, and it is in the Court of Arbitration.

Bridgerweight: First-ever champion Oscar Rivas has two mandatories.

Cruiserweight: Thabiso Mchunu. [WBC also accepted a challenge by Canelo Alvarez to face the champion Junior Makabu].

Light heavyweight: Marcus Browne.

Super middleweight: David Benavidez.

Middleweight: Final eliminator between Jaime Mungia and Sergey Derevyanchenko.

Super welterweight: Jermell Charlo has several mandatories. The mix of Erikson Lubin 1, and Sebastian Fundora 4, and Sergio Garcia 2. Fundora vs. Garcia and the winner will fight Lubin for the final mandatory spot.

ERROL SPENCE JR

Welterweight: Errol Spence cleared following successful retina surgery. Thulani Mbenge vs. Edward Skavinskiy for the vacant silver title. That winner vs. Alexander Besputin for the final is mandatory.

Super lightweight: Jose “Chon” Zepeda is in the mandatory spot. But Josh Taylor, who`s the undisputed champion, fights his first defense against Jack Catterall.

Lightweight: The franchise champion Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos takes place on Nov 27th. Devin Haney will defend his WBC crown against Jo Jo Diaz on Dec 4th.

Super featherweight: Proposed tournament between Robson Conceicao, who lost narrowly in September to champion Oscar Valdez, O`shaquie Foster, and Muhammadkhuja Magsayo.

Featherweight: Champion Gary Russell vs. Mark Magsayo. The winner will fight Rey Vargas.

Super bantamweight: WBC champion Ryan Figueroa vs. WBO champion Stephen Fulton. The winner will fight Daniel Roman.

Bantamweight: Champion Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo Dec 11th.

Super Flyweight: Champion Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez for the Franchise title. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Vs. Carlos “Prince” Cuadras for the vacant title.

Flyweight: The champion Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Interim Champ McWilliams Arroyo happens on Nov 20th.

Light flyweight: Masamichi Yabuki rematch with Kenshiro Teraji.

Minimumweight: Panya Pradabsri in rematch vs. Wanheng Menayothin.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.