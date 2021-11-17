Canelo Alvarez bids to match Floyd Mayweather title feat at cruiserweight

November 17th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez aims to match former opponent Floyd Mayweather when the Mexican superstar bids for a fifth-weight world boxing title.

At the World Boxing Council’s 59th Convention in Mexico City, President Mauricio Sulaiman stated his organization would approve Canelo facing current cruiserweight world champion Junior Makabu.

This request from his coach and manager Eddy Reynoso being rubberstamped means Canelo can instantly enhance his vast legacy.

Just earlier this month, Canelo defeated Caleb Plant to become the first-ever four-belt undisputed super-middleweight ruler.

In the process, the 31-year-old added further to his titles at super-welterweight, middleweight, and light-heavyweight.

WBN has long stated that Canelo can fight up to heavyweight before he retires, meaning up to seven weights remain possible.

Talk of Canelo being capable of defeating Makabu is already filling up social media after the Congolese got knocked about by Briton Tony Bellew previously.

It has been five years since that night at Goodison Park on Merseyside, though. Makabu is undefeated in his last nine bouts. Seven of those wins have come via knockout.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

But if successful, Canelo would equal Floyd Mayweather, the only man to put a blemish on his record since he was a teenager.

Mayweather beat Canelo handily in 2013. The loss came when the youngster was trying to learn all he could from taking on some of the best names around.

The loss turned out to be helpful to Canelo’s career as it taught him better defense and the fact he never wanted to lose again.

After beating Callum Smith to win the lineal belt at 168, Canelo outlined his ambition still burned as brightly as ever. But little did we know he was plotting a move to 200 pounds so soon after fighting 32 pounds under the limit.

“I feel great at 168lbs. I don’t want to fight the scales. After thirteen months, you can see what I can do,” Alvarez told DAZN.

“This is one of the best nights I have had the most incredible night. I will go for more.

“I want all the belts. It doesn’t matter who has them,” added the P4P King.

Now, as it turns out, Junior Makabu has one. Oscar Rivas [the bridgerweight champion] may have the other.

What a year it could be if Canelo goes for both.

Canelo could well be this generation’s, Floyd Mayweather.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.