Canelo approved for World Boxing Council title 32lbs above current weight

November 17th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez is set to fight for the WBC cruiserweight title after being approved by the World Boxing Council at the Convention in Mexico City.

The Mexican superstar, who only just become undisputed at 168 pounds, will aim to move up a hefty 32 pounds.

Canelo’s trainer, present at the event, stood up as the WBC said the fight had their blessing to happen in the near future.

It puts to bed any speculation that Canelo will be facing Gennadiy Golovkin for a third time or David Benavidez.

What happens to the titles at 168 is now up for clarification from the champion, who is a certainty to land Fighter of the Year accolades.

.@Canelo vs @junior_makabu Cruiserweight 🥊 Alvarez will aim to become world champion in a fifth weight class! #WBCMX59 pic.twitter.com/c9xADjKpYd — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 16, 2021

CANELO vs. MAKABU – WORLD BOXING COUNCIL COVENTION

Having defeated Caleb Plant on November 6th, Canelo gave no indication that those were his plans.

“It hasn’t been easy to get to this point. But with your support, my family, and my team, we’ve gotten far,” Álvarez said.

“This is for everybody, especially for Mexico. This win is another one for our team. We did it tonight.

“Caleb is a good fighter. I have a lot of respect for Caleb Plant. He was a difficult opponent with a lot of ability, and I do respect him.

“We are both men at the end of the day. He wanted to fight me and continue. I told him there’s no shame. We had a great fight tonight.”

However, WBN has speculated on many occasions that Canelo is more than capable of fighting at cruiserweight and even heavyweight.

This fight was not said to be in the future of the pound for pound king for some time, though. 2023 or 2024 may have been more likely.

This move shows just how ambitious the 31-year-old is to be one of the best to ever lace on a pair of gloves.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.