The Best Boxing Fights fans are looking for in 2022

November 17th, 2021

Mark Robinson

2021 has been an eventful year with the COVID-19 pandemic and many fights looking like they wouldn’t happen anymore. But we got some good fights, and the boxing world’s order seems to have been shaken up, more than a little bit.

The new order leaves room for some exciting bets on boxing fights in the coming year. Many top Irish casino providers rated these fights as the ones to look out for in 2022.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

One of the most anticipated boxing fights for 2021 that didn’t happen might still well happen in 2022 is the Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua’s match. The pair had been set to meet this year. However, the talks fell through when Fury was mandated to fight a third bout with Wilder.

A month after the Usyk and AJ bout, this fight took place, with Fury emerging as the winner. However, AJ didn’t do so well in his fight with ‘The Cat’.

Even his promoter, Eddie Hearn, testified that he looked tired during the fight and might have seriously damaged his eye socket.

However, the star still hopes to rise again with the rematch, which we can look out for in 2022. Regardless of the match results, it would be interesting to see who goes against the Gypsy King next.

Many fans are gunning to see AJ and Fury together, but it might not happen if the two don’t win their next matches. The match also seems to be losing its allure as time passes.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte

One of the boxing matches that we are more likely to see in 2022 is Tyson Fury going against Dillian Whyte. The mandatory challenger and WBC interim titleholder have been gunning for this fight for a long time, and it promises to be an interesting one.

SugarHill Steward has also confirmed the possibility of the Fury-Whyte fight and said he considers Whyte a legitimate threat. However, there are no stamps on anything yet.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksander Usyk II

One match that we can look forward to witnessing in 2022 is the Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk rematch. AJ would be fighting hard to win back his title, and it would be an exciting match.

That makes for at least two exciting matches that we can look forward to in the heavyweight category in 2022. We can also keep our fingers crossed that the Fury-AJ match might still happen.

Another exciting match to look forward to is in the 132lb weight category. Devin Haney would be defending his WBC lightweight championship against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr on December 4. If Haney keeps his title, he may well be in for the much-talked-about fight with Teofimo Lopez.

These pair have often been at each other’s throats, with Lopez referring to Haney as an ‘email champion’ because he didn’t win his title in a ring.

If Haney proves himself in the match against JoJo, watching how the match plays out would be pretty interesting. And it looks like DAZN and other networks would cover the event.

Teofimo (16-0, 12kos) also has his titles to defend against his IBF mandatory, George Kambosos Jr. So, the possibilities of the 2022 match depend on the winners of both matches.

Canelo’s return to the ring in May 2022 would also make for some exciting matches. The undisputed super middleweight champion might have to defend his title on his return.

The fighter does not seem fazed by this possibility, though, as he said at the press conference held after his fight with Caleb Plant that he is ‘always looking for the best fights.’

The undisputed champion would surely be back in May, and it would be exciting to see how his matches play out!

2022 will be a good year for the world of boxing. Fighters are finally stabilized after the cancelled matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lightweight category has some big names lined up to go against each other, and the heavyweight category also holds a lot of promise.

Each boxing category has one promising match or the other, and more is sure to pop up as the year rolls on. Lovers of the game and bettors are sure to have a swell time.