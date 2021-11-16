EXCLUSIVE: Big hint given on heavyweight champ Tyson Fury’s next fight

November 16th, 2021

Tyson Fury trainer SugarHill Steward gave WBN the biggest hint yet on who the WBC heavyweight champion will face next in a recent interview.

Steward, the mastermind behind top division domination by Fury in recent years, believes the man in the opposite corner should be a fellow Briton.

Fury is lined up for a homecoming in the spring back on UK soil. Steward believes Dillian Whyte should be in the challenger.

“Let’s have it. Dillian Whyte, he’s a veteran. He’s been out there. He’s been working hard for a lot of years,” Steward exclusively told World Boxing News before confirming that he thinks Whyte has deserved the spot.

“For him to be at this spot is great. I’m sure he wished his (situation) moved forward faster. But he’s at the spot where he is right now. He’s holding it down tight. I think he’s one of the top guys and should be next in line.”

On the fight itself, if confirmed at the WBC Convention this week, Steward added: “I haven’t seen too much of him. But I did see his two fights with Povetkin that he had.

“He showed a lot. He got careless and got knocked out. But he came back and took care of that business.

“He’s a man who takes care of business, and he’s a man who wants to fight. He loves to fight. He’s an exciting fighter.

“He’s knocking someone out, or he’s getting knocked out, one way or the other. That’s excitement. And that’s exciting for boxing.

“That’s the same style we have. We knock somebody out. So that’s great – two men who can knock each other out.

HEAVYWEIGHT CHALLENGE

“But there’s really nothing to talk about until the fight gets made because you’re going to talk about Dillian Whyte, Dillian Whyte, and then all of a sudden that doesn’t happen, and Tyson’s fighting somebody else.

So, now you have to shift gears and change the page. Just keep it open and then put a stamp on it when they say it’s Dillian Whyte. You put a stamp on it like it’s your passport.”

Fury vs. Whyte would be a first WBC mandatory for some time and leave Deontay Wilder holding the number one and looking for a possible WBC eliminator in his comeback offering.

Phil Jay – Editor of World Boxing News since 2010 with over one billion views. Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.