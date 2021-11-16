Top Rank agrees Teiken and Prime Video deal for major Japan events

November 16th, 2021

Top Rank and Teiken Promotions, two of the world’s foremost boxing promotion companies, today announced a partnership with Prime Video Japan to livestream multiple events in 2021 and 2022.

The world-class fight action — under the Prime Video Presents Live Boxing umbrella exclusively in Japan — debuts December 29 with the middleweight unification super fight between Japan’s WBA Super Champion Ryōta Murata and Kazakhstan’s IBF World Champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin.

Murata-Golovkin, which will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, is one of the most highly anticipated boxing events to take place on Japanese soil. Murata (16-2, 13 KOs), from Tokyo, became a sporting icon in his home nation after winning a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

He is a two-time middleweight world champion who last defended his WBA title with a fifth-round TKO over Steven Butler in December 2019. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is a future Hall of Famer who has made a record 21 middleweight title defenses over two reigns. He is coming off last December’s fifth-round knockout of Polish contender Kamil Szeremeta.

“Over the last few years, Prime Video has become the go-to destination for world-class entertainment in Japan,” said Takashi Kodama, country director, Prime Video Japan. “We are thrilled to now add live sports to our content selection. Prime members in Japan will be able to enjoy the fight of the year between our national hero Ryōta Murata and Gennadiy Golovkin on Prime Video at no additional cost to their Prime membership. We are happy to make this collaboration with Top Rank and Teiken Promotions for our first live sport offering in Japan.”

“For decades, boxing has been one of the premier sports in Japan,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “It is a pleasure partnering with Teiken Promotions to bring the biggest stars to launch live boxing programming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan.”

“Teiken Promotions and Top Rank have enjoyed a fruitful working relationship for decades, and we look forward to bringing significant fights to the Prime Video Japan audience,” said Mr. Akihiko Honda, President of Teiken Promotions.

Additional Prime Video Presents Live Boxing events will stream live on Prime Video Japan in 2022. Fights, locations, and additional details about the forthcoming fight cards will be announced in due course.