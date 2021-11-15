Thomas Dulorme airs hematoma rabbit punch proof, eyes Jaron Ennis ND

November 15th, 2021

Esther Lin

After offering proof of a rabbit punch, Thomas Dulorme pushed the Nevada State Athletic Commission to overturn the Jaron Ennis result.

The welterweight contender, who is 25-6-1, 16 KOs, has officially submitted a letter to the NSAC disputing the result of his bout against Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs).

He claims he got hit with an illegal rabbit punch to the back of the head.

The fight took place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Dulorme respectfully requests that Nevada State Athletic Commission officials overturn the knockout loss to a no-decision due to the referee’s outcome-determinative error.

Before the bout, the assigned in-ring referee, Mike Ortiz, instructed the fighters that a punch to the back of an opponent’s head would constitute an illegal blow.

Subject to penalty, as codified under:

NAC 467.675 Acts constituting fouls in boxing.

The following acts constitute fouls in boxing:

12. Using a rabbit punch. Or otherwise striking an opponent on the back of the head. Or the base of the skull or the back of the neck.

Dulorme and Ennis affirmed that they understood the rule. However, at the one-minute mark of the first round, Ennis threw a right hook. It landed squarely to the back of Dulorme’s head.

Despite his spirited efforts, the illegal blow rendered Dulorme dazed. Also unbalanced and physically incapable of adequately defending himself against his opponent.

Consequently, Dulorme was knocked down a second time 49 seconds later and could not rise to his feet before being counted out by Mr. Ortiz.

JARON ENNIS

“I feel I wasn’t given the allocated time to recover by the referee after getting hit from what was an illegal rabbit punch to the back of my head. It forced me to fight at a disadvantage,” said Dulorme.

“Jaron Ennis is a great fighter. I’m not taking anything away from his talent. But I’m just disputing that I should have gotten given the allotted time to regain my composure.

“Furthermore, I’m hoping that Nevada State Athletic Commission will honor my appeal based on their rules.”