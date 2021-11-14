Kid Galahad wiped out / Terri Harper stopped / Katie Taylor opponent

November 14th, 2021

Mark Robinson

This weekend, Kid Galahad suffered a shock loss to veteran warhorse Kiko Martinez as the first punch of the sixth round wiped the now former champion out.

Spaniard Martinez caught Galahad flush and unawares, and the referee stepped in almost immediately. It took Galahad a while to recover from the shot.

Martinez is now a two-weight world champion after claiming another IBF title.

Also, on the bill in a night to forget for promoter Eddie Hearn was a defeat for Terri Harper.

Tough American Alycia Baumgardner made the Briton do a wobbly leg dance, and referee Mark Lyson stepped in before the challenger could take free shots at Harper.

Baumgardner takes home the IBO and WBC super-featherweight belts to her credit.

KATIE TAYLOR

In other Matchroom/DAZN news, Katie Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns against WBA Mandatory Challenger Firuza Sharipova.

The clash takes place on the same night that Welterweight star Conor Benn steps up against former World Champion Chris Algieri at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, December 11, live worldwide on DAZN.

Irish sensation Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) is within touching distance of a massive showdown with Amanda Serrano in 2022 but must overcome a final hurdle in the shape of Kazakhstan’s Sharipova after cruising to another successful defense of her titles against the USA’s Jennifer Han at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs) has picked up titles at Super-Featherweight, Lightweight, and Super-Lightweight since joining the professional ranks in May 2016, and the 27-year-old from Taraz is ranked at No.1 in the world at Lightweight by the WBA, having remained undefeated since a shock four-round points loss on her debut.

Chatteris Featherweight talent Jordan Gill (26-1, 7 KOs) returns to the ring to challenge EBU European Featherweight Champion Karim Guerfi (30-5, 9 KOs) after scoring behind closed doors wins over Reece Bellotti in August 2020 and Cesar Juarez in February 2021 to land the WBA International Title.

France’s Guerfi became a two-weight European Champion by outpointing Andoni Gago in Marbella, Spain, to land the 126lbs strap earlier this year. The 34-year-old from Manosque previously held the EBU Bantamweight Title before losing it to undefeated Scottish talent Lee McGregor at the Bolton Whites Hotel in March.

JOE CORDINA

‘The Welsh Wizard’ Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) continues his push for Super-Featherweight World Title action in 2020 after scoring a sensational first-round knockout win over the USA’s Joshuah Hernandez at Fight Camp in August, former European, British, and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Champion Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) fights for the second time under new trainer Shane McGuigan.

Undefeated Belfast Middleweight talent Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut.

Also, former Team GB star Calum French makes his professional debut at Super-Lightweight, Tokyo Olympian Peter McGrail (1-0) steps through the ropes for the second time as a pro.

He’s joined on the bill by his debutant brother Joe McGrail, while former professional footballer Paddy Lacey (1-0) looks to build on his pro debut win over Stanko Jermelic last month.

“I’m looking forward to ending the year on a high with another defense of my titles,” said Taylor. “I know there are some huge fights out there for me in 2022.

“But for now, my sole focus is on December 11 and this mandatory defense against Sharipova.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.