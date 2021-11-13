Badou Jack ready for Dubai return to action as fighter-promoter

November 13th, 2021

Talented boxing figurehead and promoter Badou Jack is less than two weeks away from his Dubai return to action.

The two-division champion (24-3-3, 14 KOs), will be back in action against an opponent TBA on November 26th in Dubai. It’s a co-promotion between his Badou Jack Promotions and the newly launched promotion, Probellum.

Jack’s bout will be his first in the Middle East featured on D4G’s event as the Co-Main event in his 2nd fight at Cruiserweight.

This will be the third division in which Jack aims to capture a title. In his first fight at Cruiserweight, a catchweight bout as the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones card featured on Triller. Jack cruised to a one-sided decision against then-unbeaten Blake McKernan.

“It feels great to finally be able to fight in Dubai in front of all my fans here, and I’m excited to have Badou Jack Promotions launch another event in the UAE,” Jack stated with enthusiasm. “We are planning for this to be the first of many more in the region.”

Jack has relocated his team to Dubai after receiving an honorary “Golden Visa” and has held the entire training camp there since early October.

“One of the many benefits of fighting under your banner is having a cushioned budget for training camp. Badou has positioned himself strategically for a camp fee, fight fee, and a promotional fee.” Badou Jack Promotions CEO Amer Abdallah added. “Special thanks to all of our partners here, including Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, NAS Sports Complex, ITP Media, Round 10 & the Kamani Club, who rolled out the red carpet for the champ.”

“This is the 2nd event Badou Jack Promotions is promoting here in Dubai, and I’m very excited to be a part of the growth of boxing in the Middle East,” concluded Jack, who will wear both a promoter and fighter hat for the first time on November 26th.

“We have some exciting news coming soon with more events in this region.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.