WBA shot for Oscar De La Hoya’s avoided 42-0 Floyd Mayweather lurker

November 11th, 2021

Gilberto Ramirez, the man who Oscar De La Hoya promised would break the Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record, is set for an ample opportunity next month.

Lurking just eight wins behind Mayweather, the feared former world champion and light heavyweight sensation of Mazatlán, Mexico, will welcome the holiday season on December 18.

On that night, Ramirez takes on Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator.

Zurdo vs. Gonzalez happens at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

The winner of the title eliminator will secure a mandatory challenge to the WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship.

Russian powerhouse Dmitry Bivol currently holds the belt.

It’s a highly desired position for fighters often avoided in the highly protected light heavyweight division.

The 12-round main event will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

UNDERCARD

In the co-main event, three-time world champion Seneisa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) will defend her new WBA minimumweight world title in a 10-round fight.

She battles against the fierce, undefeated Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs) of Guatemala City, Gua.

Next, rising super featherweight contender Lamont Roach, Jr. (21-1-1, 9 KOs) will face off against former world champion Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs).

It’s a ten-round fight for the vacant NABA Super Featherweight championship.

Opening up the broadcast, former U.S. Olympian and current WBC Flyweight World Champion Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KOs). She will defend her world title for the first time.

She goes up against the seasoned former WBA world champion, Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

“The light heavyweight division is stacked with great talent. But none of them are taking risks, none of them want to step up to a real challenge,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has proven to be among the elite of the division and is ready for a world title fight.

“He’s facing Yunieski Gonzalez, who is a fighter who has never backed down from a challenge. This fight will allow both fighters to secure a shot at the WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship.

“I am excited to return to San Antonio, Texas, for this event.

“Fight fans have always welcomed us there and will get a night full of action and world championship level boxing.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.