Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: British mega-fight lights up Dec 11 in UK

November 11th, 2021

This week, Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams stole the December 11 spotlight when announcing a huge British battle in conjunction with BOXXER and Sky.

On the same day that Eubank’s former promoter Eddie Hearn hoped to have UK eyes on Conor Benn, all attention could now switch to Williams’ home country of Wales.

BOXXER will settle the long-running rivalry between Eubank Jr and Williams in an explosive fashion.

It’s a highly-anticipated showdown promoted by the company and Wasserman Boxing. Eubank vs. Williams will be live at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Eubank (31-2, 23 KO’s) and Williams (23-3, 18 KO’s) both claim to be the top middleweight in the UK and have traded verbal jabs numerous times in recent years.

Now Eubank is taking the fight to Williams’ doorstep. He heads to the Welsh capital city of Cardiff to face the Welshman on home soil.

With both fighters known for having all-action styles and a proven pedigree for finishing fights inside the distance, their December 11 meeting promises to be one of the most electrifying British boxing contests of the year in a fiery England-Wales showdown.

CHRIS EUBANK JR

The Wasserman Boxing-promoted Eubank fought in Newcastle last month. He halted German challenger Wanik Awdijan with a body shot in the fifth round of their contest.

This knockout represented Eubank’s second fight and win of the year, following his dominant win over Marcus Morrison in May.

LIAM WILLIAMS

Williams last fought in April this year. He rode a seven-fight streak of stoppage wins into a world title challenge against WBO Middleweight Champion Demetrius Andrade in Florida.

Williams brought the fight to the undefeated defending champion. He forced Andrade to dig deep to retain his judges’ decision title.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, November 12, and the two fighters will be present at a press conference in London next week.

Details of the conference date and time will get announced shortly.

