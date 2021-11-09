World’s Strongest Men eclipsed by ‘Iranian Hulk’ mega heavyweight clash

November 9th, 2021

A massive heavyweight clash between former World’s Strongest Men Eddie Hall and Thor Bjornsson will get eclipsed on April 2, 2022.

That’s when “Iranian Hulk” Sajad Gharibi is penciled in to fight Martyn Ford in the latest to be the event labeled “The heaviest boxing match ever.”

The announcement comes months after Hall had to pull out of his fight with Bjornsson due to injury.

Gharibi and Ford will now take center stage in the mega heavyweight stakes when they collide in a meeting of two beasts in the spring.

An internet sensation. Gharibi has long gotten linked to a fight in some form of combat. Despite signing with Bareknuckle boxing in 2019, no contest ever came to fruition.

MEGA HEAVYWEIGHT

According to opponent Ford, the problem lies in the medicals Gharibi has to pass to be cleared to fight at 400-pounds plus.

“So, turns out Iranian Hulk now has challenged me twice,” said Ford before the fight was signed. “If this guy does pass a medical, I’m definitely game for a scrap.

“However, I need a disclaimer that he is of sound mind because everything that he’s sent and done over the last week, well quite frankly makes me question his mental state of mind,” he added.

Whatever the case may be, Gharibi has turned to Celebrity Boxing in a bid to secure a solid paycheck in a battle of anomalies.

Ford is a talented cricketer who saw his dreams dashed by injury. He turned to bodybuilding and acting to forge a successful career.

He now meets Hulk in one of the strangest boxing matches in some time. And that’s saying something in this YouTuber and Celebrity era.

This one could be over very quickly.

IRANIAN HULK vs.MARTYN FORD INFO

A colossal undercard of Celebrity fights will accompany Iranian Hulk vs. Martyn Ford. It will be brought to you by Boxstar Celebrity Boxing on April 2, 2022, at the O2 Arena in London.

After a blockbuster first show, Boxstar is back. It has a line-up even more extensive than before to announce what is getting dubbed the boxing event of 2022.

Furthermore, this show will break records. Headliners Martyn Ford and the Iranian Hulk will compete in the heaviest fight in history.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.