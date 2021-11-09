Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte in play if Tyson Fury rejects WBC ruling

November 9th, 2021

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder could get called up to face Dillian Whyte for the vacant WBC title in a shocking development this month.

Wilder has emerged as a potential opponent for Whyte as “The Bronze Bomber” is number one in the ratings.

The American puncher kept this ranking despite losing twice to Fury in succession.

At present, there’s no guarantee that interim champion Whyte will face Tyson Fury, even if the World Boxing Council rules the fight must happen through mandatory action.

That’s the view of Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren. The Hall of Famer says Fury will ultimately choose if he wants to defend the belt against Whyte.

“I don’t think anything will happen until the WBC has their convention, which is later this month, and I don’t think that’s going to happen until then,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“There’s no rush, and there’s no rush from Tyson’s perspective. As I’ve said to everybody, it doesn’t matter what anybody says. He will do what he wants to do.

“If the deal is right, he’ll do it. If he doesn’t want to do it, he won’t do it. He’s his own man.”

DEONTAY WILDER NUMBER ONE

If Fury does move on, Whyte can expect a WBC mandatory clash with the next available contender. Right now, that is Deontay Wilder.

It could be some twist if Wilder vs. Whyte gets ordered as the pair hold bad blood against each other from years of baiting back and forth.

All will get revealed at the WBC Convention later this month when President Mauricio Sulaiman announces their final decision.

WBN understands that Otto Wallin, who was due to face Whyte until the Briton pulled out, is not said to be in the frame if Fury vacates the title.

Wallin is only waiting to see if the WBC will make Whyte fight him before confirming the mandatory. That will open the door for Fury to have a voluntary before facing Whyte or Wallin.

Wilder comes into play if Fury vacates as the next contender in the ratings and Wallin’s protest gets rejected.

