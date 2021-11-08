Zach Parker wants Chris Eubank Jr. or Canelo after stoppage victory

November 8th, 2021

Manjit Narotra

Zach Parker and Nathan Heaney both brought down their opponents with crunching body shots in Birmingham on Saturday evening writes Matt Farrington.

The two BCB Promotions fighters brought crowds of fans back to Birmingham again for a night full of action which was broadcast live on BT Sport thanks to Hall of Fame Promoter, Frank Warren.

Parker took to the ring first against Marcus Morrison. As number one contender for the WBO super middleweight world title he was looking to make a statement on the same night that the champ, ‘Canelo’, was later fighting.Zach, managed by Neil Marsh, blasted out Marcus Morrison with ease, finishing him in the 4th. He imposed his size with power punches early on and landed crunching body shots, which has become a trademark of his.

He made it clear that he is keen to fight Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for the WBO Super Middleweight Title in the near future, but he also has said that he is interested in fighting Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank went the distance with Marcus Morrison earlier this year, winning it, but not as impressively as Parker did.

After that, Nathan Heaney fought against Sladan Janjanin for 7 solid rounds before stopping him with a mean bodyshot. Sladan threw hard overhand rights to try and stop Heaney’s forward pressure and combinations, but in the end he was too limited and basic to trouble Heaney much.

Nathan had, once again, thousands of fans in the arena singing his iconic ring walk song ‘Delilah’ by Tom Jones. Heaney’s loyal and loud fan base has elevated him to main event status, he is now one of the biggest draws in the UK, however he was very honest in postfight interviews saying that he wants to get more experience; hopefully so he can get a British title at some point.

The card also had other talented west midlands prospects such as Macaulay Owen, who is promoted and managed by BCB promotions. He won his second pro outing via points, taking more time than in his first fight, where he demolished his opponent in one.

BCB’s Sam Evans suffered a KO defeat against Denzel Bentley but it was great to see Sam back in the ring. There’s more to come.