Michael Dasmarinas to star on Ultimate Knockout Challenge in Manila

November 8th, 2021

Boxing is back in a huge way in Manila Philippines this December, where the Ultimate Knockout Challenge will showcase perhaps the best fight card ever seen in that country.

Philippines’ greatest fighter Charly Suarez continues his rapid ascent as a professional, taking on the unbeaten southpaw Delmar Pellio in the main event. But despite a card over flowing with some of the best fighters in the land, there is no doubt that recent world title challenger Michael Dasmarinas will attract considerable interest.

Michael Dasmarinas has been boxing since he was a kid, and upon turning professional at the age of 19, has amassed and incredible 30 wins at the highest level (20KO) He is rightfully regarded as one of the Philippines’ marquee boxing talents, having recently shared the ring with perhaps the greatest pound for pound fighter on the planet, Naoya “the Monster” Inoue.

The outstanding 29 year old fighter returns to the ring in Manila this December, where he takes on the ever so rugged Ernie Saulong. In a chequered yet successful career, Saulong is perhaps best known for a KO stoppage of top prospect Arnel Baconaje, and a dour performance against the world rated Aussie Brock Jarvis.

Dasmarinas was recently interviewed prior to his world title match with Japan’s Inoue and gave some insights into his path in boxing.

“I am a part of 11 brothers and sisters. My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife. My parents raised me in a life where it’s very happy and simple in the province.

“I started boxing when I was nine years old, all because of watching the sport on our TV. My older brother was an amateur fighter and even my father was a boxer as well, so that’s why I wholeheartedly embrace the sport of boxing.

The very first time I entered a gym, I was very excited to see all the equipment, like the punching bag, speed ball, and other stuff that I hadn’t seen since I started boxing as an amateur.

“All I ever know and tried before were the mitts, a punching bag made of a sand bag and a speed rope!. So I was very happy to try all of the equipment I hadn’t used before!

When I was still in my amateur career, I did not commit myself to pursuing the pro ranks because all I ever wanted was to compete in the amateurs in our country and finish high school.I never expected to end up a professional!

As a pro boxer, I had two fights where I lost and I learned a lot from it. I remember my first loss was because I got carried away and I did not really check myself out. I lacked training and I was not really in a good condition before, but I chose to fight regardless. So now I am putting in the work like a champion does even if there’s no fight scheduled yet! Then my second loss happened in Africa due to a split decision. I learned that when you go out of your country and fight where the fighter is in his hometown, you have to make sure to knock the opponent out!”

Michael Dasmarinas has come a long way since such humble beginnings, and as you will witness in his upcoming bout, his story has many chapters to come!

DECEMBER 4 HOT’N SPICY AT YOUR DOOR!

Vietnam company VSP Boxing have produced 5 shows in the Philippines this year, which is incredible considering the country has been in almost total lockdown. They have forged a successful partnership with the Elorde Gym group to put on these events, as is the case with the Ultimate Knockout Challenge show on December 4. The card will consist of 12 bouts, and puts the spotlight on the country’s best and also emerging young talents.