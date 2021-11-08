Conor Benn pitted against former Manny Pacquiao opponent in step-up

November 8th, 2021

Chris Farina

British banger Conor Benn will pit his wits against a man who once shared the ring with Manny Pacquiao in a firm step-up in class.

The rising welterweight star will face former world champion Chris Algieri at the top of a massive night of boxing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday, December 11, live worldwide on DAZN.

‘The Destroyer’ (19-0, 12 KOs) maintained his perfect record with a shutout points win over Mexico’s Adrian Granados on the Lara vs. Warrington 2 bill last September.

He got the victory after over 20,000 Leeds fans gave him a noisy welcome. As he pushes towards more titles, the Essex native is now looking to end a colossal year in style.

New York’s Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs), a former WBO Super-Lightweight World Champion, represents a significant step-up in class for 25-year-old Benn.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Algieri has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the sport. They include modern legend Manny Pacquiao, former unified Super-Lightweight ruler Amir Khan, and unified Welterweight World Champion Errol Spence Jr.

“To headline in a city like Liverpool, you need to be in the ring against a world-class operator,” said Benn.

“Chris has done it all, a former world champion and precisely the opponent I need to gain experience from right now.

“We expect Algieri to bring his best. But I want him deep in the trenches with me. I want to use this opportunity to display my skills and ability against a quality fighter to prepare me and take another step closer to a world title.

“It’s a former world champ versus a very, very hungry contender. I can’t wait for December 11.”

CHRIS ALGIERI

“This has a big fight feel to it, and I’m thrilled to be back on this type of stage,” said Algieri. “The UK has brilliant fans, and I’m looking forward to performing in front of those legendary crowds.

“December 11 will be a masterclass with me utilizing my deep bag of skills and experience.

“Benn is hungry and tough, but this is a huge step up in class for him. I’m coming to show that it’s not his time yet.

“I still got the goods, and the world will see it once again come fight night,” he added.

“Chris Algieri represents Conor Benn’s toughest test yet,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN.

“We believe Conor will be a superstar of the sport. We are incredibly excited to see him finish his breakout year in style, live and exclusive worldwide on DAZN.”

Full card details will get announced next week. Tickets are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100 & £300 (VIP).

