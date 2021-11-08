Andy Ruiz Jr. admits he wasn’t worried about keeping heavyweight belts

November 8th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. opened up about his failure to remain professional when claiming a stunning victory over Anthony Joshua to win the heavyweight title.

“The Destroyer” became the first-ever Mexican top division ruler, completing a remarkable upset at Madison Square Garden.

Just six months later, and plenty of partying in between to celebrate his colossal paycheck and impressive win, Ruiz gave the belts back to AJ with a whimper.

Heading to Saudi Arabia amongst a smokescreen of weight loss rumors, Ruiz weighed in massively overweight and got out-boxed in Diriyah.

Now, with regret in his mind, Ruiz spoke about the fight in discussion with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

Ruiz was talking about Oleksandr Usyk’s brilliant win over Joshua in London six weeks ago.

He told Custer: “I wouldn’t want him to make the same mistakes I did. Getting all the belts, partying, doing all the dumb stuff, and not worrying about keeping those belts.

“But I’m pretty sure Usyk is gonna do the right things,” added Ruiz.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR.

After returning to claim victory over Chris Arreola, Ruiz has a money-spinning Pay Per View lined up against Deontay Wilder.

As World Boxing News revealed in 2020, Al Haymon wants the pair to trade blows on the paid platform.

“I think that would be an amazing fight,” Ruiz again told Custer.

“We’re both a part of the same team, and it’s all business. I wouldn’t mind getting in the ring with him.

“I feel I could beat him. We’ve got to get it on.”

Wilder recently lost to Tyson Fury for the second time. Therefore, “The Bronze Bomber” has to get back to winning ways first.

Once a win is in the bag, Ruiz should be the next man in the ring. In an exclusive interview, trainer Malik Scott outlined to WBN that Wilder has to get that winning feeling back before another big fight.

“We’re coming off a very, very tough fight with Fury, so the next one, I want it to be a threat, but I want it to be a suitable threat,” Scott told WBN.

“I want it to be someone that keeps him alert, that keeps him on point. Deontay can’t wait to continue to learn. That means the world to me because he’s extremely receptive.”

