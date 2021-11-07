Canelo vs Gennadiy Golovkin III on the cards for May 7, 2022

November 7th, 2021

Sumio Yamada

Canelo Alvarez is on course to fight Gennadiy Golovkin for the third time in 2022 after becoming undisputed at super-middleweight.

That’s according to a bookmaker survey on the back of a superb win over Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

In the eleventh round, the Mexican superstar bludgeoned the IBF titleholder to claim all four belts at the 168-pound limit.

Canelo slowly broke Plant down throughout the fight with a steady diet of body shots.

Overall, 53 of his 117 landed punches were to the body. Moreover, he landed 40 percent of his power shots.

Canelo closed the show landing 9 of 14 power shots in the 11th round.

It was a history-making night for boxing’s biggest star. In addition to becoming the first undisputed 168-pound champion in history, he became just the sixth male undisputed champion in the four-belt era and the first undisputed Mexican fighter in history.

Following the bout, foe Plant got taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Betfair odds – Canelo Alvarez next opponent

Gennady Golovkin 5/2

Joe Smith Jnr 3/1

David Benavidez 7/2

Caleb Plant 5/1

Dmitry Bivol 6/1

Beterbiev 8/1

Jermall Charlo 10/1

Billy Joe Saunders 12/1

Canelo Alvarez to retire in 2022 – 5/1

Canelo Alvarez to fight in England in 2022 – 2/1

GOLOVKIN III

Golovkin is arguably the second man to defeat Canelo, following mentor Floyd Mayweather convincingly beating him in 2013.

In September 2017, the Kazakh puncher outfought Canelo, only to get robbed on the scorecards with a draw.

A year later, Canelo put on a better performance to win. However, the result was still in debate.

The future Hall of Famer is now 31. He’s already a four-division world champion.

“This means so much for the history of Mexico to become an undisputed champion,” Canelo said afterward.

“There are only six undisputed champions in history. It keeps me happy and very motivated to be one of the six.”

Golovkin will fight Ryota Murata in December 2021, as first reported by WBN’s Dan Rafael. If successful, “GGG” will be a unified middleweight champion once again.

Furthermore, that achievement would be an excellent catalyst for Canelo and Golovkin to get it on again on May 7, 2022.

