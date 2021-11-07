Canelo Alvarez stakes claim to be better than mentor Floyd Mayweather

November 7th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez staked a massive claim to potentially being better than Floyd Mayweather ever was after stopping Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

Álvarez, boxing’s biggest superstar and WBN Pound for Pound number one fighter, made history by becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion when he took the IBF champion’s crown on Saturday night.

The win came eight years after his only defeat to Mayweather in 2013.

After months of an intense buildup and ten rounds of back-and-forth action in the ring, the conflict ended dramatically in the 11th round.

Canelo connected flush on a left hook to begin the demise. It signaled the beginning of the end for Plant, who fought bravely in his pay-per-view main event debut.

The 57-1-2, 39 KOs superstar followed up the left hook with a huge right uppercut that sent Plant to the canvas for the first time in his career.

Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) returned to his feet but could never recover. Canelo pounced and unleashed a barrage of power shots that again floored Plant.

This time, referee Russell Mora stepped in to end the action at 1:05 of the 11th.

After taking Plant out impressively, Canelo was as humble as ever.

“It hasn’t been easy to get to this point. But with your support, my family, and my team, we’ve gotten far,” Álvarez told Showtime’s, Jim Gray.

“This is for everybody, especially for Mexico. This win is another one for our team. We did it tonight.”

“Caleb is a good fighter,” added Canelo. “I have a lot of respect for Caleb Plant. He was a difficult opponent with a lot of ability, and I do respect him.

“We are both men at the end of the day. He wanted to fight me and continue. I told him there’s no shame. We had a great fight tonight.”

The MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted 16,586 screaming fans and was a complete sell-out. Watch the stoppage below:

All hail the king 👑@Canelo TKO's Caleb Plant in the 11th round 😳#CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/y5mXvWafr7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) November 7, 2021

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Canelo said he learned one thing from the Floyd Mayweather loss pre-fight. That was not to lose, and he hasn’t since.

Even though Mayweather didn’t suffer a defeat, the fact Canelo has beaten so many fighters since then at the very least opens a debate.

Who is the best, Floyd Mayweather or Canelo?

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.