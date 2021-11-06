Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche: Scores take shine off close battle

November 6th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Mikaela Mayer saw off Maiva Hamadouche at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, but the scorecards failed once again to tell the whole story.

The pair fought a hellacious barnstormer of a fight. However, scores comprehensive for Mayer didn’t give Hamadouche the credit she deserved.

Despite the controversy, it was clear two of the best female boxers on the planet put forth a duel worthy of the main event platform.

WBO super featherweight world champion Mayer (16-0, 5 KOs) defeated IBF champion Hamadouche (22-2, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision to unify titles on Friday evening.

The scorecards read 100-90, 99-91, and 98-92 but did not do Hamadouche’s effort justice.

Hamadouche, a champion for five years and six title defenses, landed 233 of 872 punches. Mayer was more accurate, landing 239 of 594 blows.

Event organizers and sanctioning bodies should note Judges Tim Cheatham, Max DeLuca, and Lisa Giampa for their poor performance on the night.

They failed severely to see just how close the fight was.

All the talk should be about Mikaela Mayer’s achievements. Sadly, it’s not, and more needs to happen regarding the training of officials.

MIKAELA MAYER

Nonetheless, Mayer did enough to shade the contest and is now celebrating holding two belts at 130.

“{I showed} I could bang it out on the inside. That wasn’t the entire game plan,” Mayer said. “The game plan was to use my jab.

“In the back of my head, I knew she was going to keep it close, keep me on the inside.

“Even though we trained for that, just being able to do that for ten straight rounds taught me a lot.

“This is everything I trained for, but It hasn’t even sunk in. I’m proud of what I did. I’m proud of my team. We’re going to celebrate this one, for sure.”

BOB ARUM

“This was a sensational fight, one of the best fights of the year, male or female,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum.

“These two ladies are a credit to the sport, and they left it all in the ring. It was a close fight, but I felt Mikaela did more than enough to have her hand raised.”

With the victory, Mayer now sets her sights on the undisputed crown.

Mayer said, “I wanted to show everyone in the division and the naysayers that I didn’t have the power and the grit to stay in there for ten rounds with Hamadouche that I am the best in the division.

“I am coming to be undisputed, and I want the big fights. I’m definitely a threat.”

